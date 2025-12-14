Kenny Pickett just exposed some deeper Raiders issues in post-game presser

In the least surprising result of the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders walked into Lincoln Financial Field and got brutally beaten down by the struggling Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders are the perfect team to play if you are on a skid, just like the Eagles were.

It looked like Las Vegas forgot to set its alarm and overslept on Sunday. Or at least they sleepwalked through the game. Either way, it was a zombie-like effort for the Silver and Black, who have now lost 31-0 to both Super Bowl teams from last season.

This Raiders team is playing for next to nothing at this point in the campaign, and there is a massive talent chasm between them and most other teams in the NFL. Not only that, but Las Vegas is the most poorly coached team in the league, and it is more glaringly clear every single week.

Kenny Pickett just subtly admitted that the Raiders' staff is indept

After his first game starting under center for the Silver and Black, quarterback Kenny Pickett addressed the media in his post-game press conference. There, he made it clear that the team has deeper issues than most can see.

"I think we gotta mix it up a little bit. Gun runs, under center, we can't let them tee off on tendencies," Pickett said. "I felt like they were a beat faster than us on certain things this week during the game. Beating us to the punch on blocks. I don't know what our tells are, but we have to go take a look at that and see what we have going on."

Although he doesn't outwardly say that the team is poorly coached and lacking creativity or ingenuity, Pickett came pretty close. If after just one game his perception is that the Raiders are simply behind other teams, that comes down squarely on coaching.

Of course, this comes as no surprise to Raider Nation. They've been calling out just how badly managed and ill-prepared this team is on a weekly basis for months. But for Pickett to all but admit that after his first start of the season is both stunning and a wake-up call for the coaching staff.

It didn't take long for Pete Carroll and his band of assistants to lose the fan base, but it seems like with every blowout loss, they are losing the locker room, too. Multiple reporters questioned the effort of Carroll's team during his post-game media availability.

Las Vegas deserves the No. 1 pick, and they are certainly in a position to get it. That is just about the only good thing to come from this season, other than the fact that it is nearly over. Pickett's subtle acknowledgement of these deep issues should give Mark Davis all he needs to cut ties with Carroll.