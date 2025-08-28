Kenny Pickett's old NFL comp will leave Raiders fans divided and rivals celebrating

Given that Aidan O'Connell is out 6-8 weeks with a fractured right wrist, the Las Vegas Raiders were suddenly thrust into the market for an experienced backup quarterback. Monday evening brought a move for one, as they sent a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Kenny Pickett.

With 30 games and 25 NFL starts on his resume, Pickett fits the experience criteria head coach Pete Carroll laid out for a quarterback addition. He made 24 of those starts over two seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers after being drafted 20th overall by them in 2022.

Pickett's wholly mediocre numbers of 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions resulted in him being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He made one start there and won a Super Bowl ring. Then, the Eagles traded him to the Browns in March, and now he's on the move again.

Kenny Pickett pre-draft comp will leave Raiders fans very conflicted

It's fair to wonder, as Bleacher Report's Moe Moton suggested, if Pickett will find a home in Las Vegas as the No. 2 quarterback. Pickett became a first-round pick based on a huge final college season at Pittsburgh in 2021, where he threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns with a 67.2% completion rate.

Even if he was over-drafted in a thin 2022 quarterback class, he's got some athleticism and running ability that has carried over from college. He's interesting in a certain light, so maybe all he needs is better coaching. Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly can certainly provide that.

As Raiders fans try to find optimism about the acquisition of Pickett, and carry faith that the current regime got it right if something were to happen to Geno Smith, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal had to go and spoil things by publicly unearthing a pre-draft NFL comparison for Pickett.

Derek Carr deserves credit for leading the Silver and Black to their only two playoff appearances over the last two decades, and he was a four-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Raiders. However, he is also one of the most polarizing players in franchise history.

His nine seasons as the starting quarterback were simply unremarkable, as he compiled a 41-69 record over the seven non-playoff campaigns. For years, he was good enough to stay around and not get replaced, but never good enough to take the Raiders where they wanted to go.

Carr seems to have an equal mix of fans and detractors among Raiders fans. But AFC West rivals should be happy, based on track record alone, that Las Vegas has another Carr-like player if Geno Smith goes down.

Pickett's status is, of course, to be determined until he has to play. But the comparison to Carr starts things off on a divided foot in Raider Nation for Pickett, so hopefully, he'll never have to see the field.

