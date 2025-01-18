Key NFL offseason dates for the Raiders

This is an important offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After a disappointing 2024 season in which the team only won four games, Mark Davis elected to clean house once again, firing head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco after just one year.

A big reason for these changes was a certain NFL legend buying a minority stake in the franchise, and Davis giving him a large voice in what direction the team should be headed.

Las Vegas is equipped with a plethora of resources to attract any head coach or GM candidate, but they will still have their hands full in what will be a busy and hopefully transformational offseason for the organization.

Let's take a look at some key dates to look forward to as fans.

NFL Draft

January 30th -- East-West Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

February 1st -- Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, AL)

February 24th - March 3rd -- NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

All three of these opportunities will allow the Raiders' front office and coaching staff to evaluate players who have declared for the draft.

April 24th -26th -- NFL Draft in Green Bay, WI

Las Vegas is currently projected to have 10 draft picks between trades and compensatory picks. The team's new GM will be able to leave their fingerprints on this team immediately.

Free Agency

February 18th -- First day that teams can use their franchise tag on qualifying players

March 4th -- Last day that teams can negotiate franchise tags with players

March 10th -12th -- Legal tampering period begins, meaning that teams can enter contract negotiation talks with players who are Unrestricted Free Agents

March 12th, 1pm PST -- 2025 NFL league year begins, meaning teams can begin signing free agents and making trades with other organizations

The Raiders are projected to have over $110 million in cap space to exercise this offseason, but they do have 27 free agents looming, 17 of which are unrestricted.

April 18th -- Last day that Restricted Free Agents can agree to deals

The Raiders have a number of players who are restricted free agents this offseason, most notably Isaiah Pola-Mao, Desmond Ridder and D.J. Turner.

Preseason Program

April 7th -- Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workout programs

This time will be crucial for the Raiders' new coach to get acquainted with the players on the roster, and for the players to begin working out together. This is especially important for the free agents that are added.

Other Dates

February 2nd -- NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)

This will be a good opportunity for fans to watch Brock Bowers one last time in his rookie season. Maxx Crosby was also selected but will not participate due to injury. A handful of Raiders players could also be in line to replace players who are unable to perform.

February 9th -- Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

This date could prove to be significant because a few notable coordinators in the Raiders' coaching search could become available the next day.

March 30th - April 2nd -- Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, FL