Kirk Cousins' Fernando Mendoza comments prove Raiders fans don't need to worry

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed Kirk Cousins, it gave them more than just a veteran presence under center and an upgrade to the quarterback room. It gave them flexibility and the luxury of being patient with young quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who should join the team at the end of April.

And in the immediate aftermath of onboarding Cousins, although the move was almost unanimously praised, fans and analysts alike began wondering what this means for Mendoza, or how it will affect him. Raider Nation also hoped that Cousins, a longtime player in the NFL, knew his role in Las Vegas.

In his first interview as a member of the Silver and Black, Cousins didn't touch on the Mendoza of it all. He talked about what drew him to the Raiders and a trio of young players that he is excited to play with. But it wasn't until his Wednesday outing on Good Morning Football that he spoke on Mendoza.

Based on his comments, it is safe to say that Mendoza is absolutely coming to Las Vegas, and fans don't need to worry about Cousins' approach with the young quarterback. The veteran signal-caller understands what his mission and role are with the Raiders.

Kirk Cousins seemingly knows his role with Las Vegas Raiders and Fernando Mendoza

Cousins was asked by NFL Network's Kyle Brandt about the situation that he is walking into in Las Vegas, joining the presumed No. 1 overall pick quarterback. Cousins not only kept a team-first mindset, but ensured that he'd be a great resource for Mendoza, who he seemingly knows is coming.

"Honestly, I don't want to start unless I'm the best option. I told Klint (Kubiak) that: The best player should play. Certainly, as long as that's the case, I have no qualms about how it plays out," Cousins said. "I do think Fernando is going to be a great addition to our team. I think he's going to have a great future in the league. I have no problem being a voice in the room to help him to the degree that I can. ... Being able to watch a veteran quarterback go through his habits, routine and process, that can be a great asset for him. ... It'll be a noisy quarterback room, we'll all be helping each other, and we'll all be pulling in the same direction."

That's just about as perfect an answer as Cousins could have given. He even had the humility to say that the coaching staff and building will also be able to support Mendoza in other ways, and Cousins joked that he has some things to learn from the rookie, like how to perfect a back-shoulder throw.

It sounds like the two of them are already off to a great start, too. Cousins noted that, on Tuesday, which was both the first day of the offseason program for the Raiders and the day of Mendoza's 30 visit in Las Vegas, the two quarterbacks watched film together, and Tom Brady even made a cameo.

"He had a great way about him. It was good to watch some tape together and talk ball. There'll be a lot of that up ahead for us," Cousins noted. "We'll be spending a lot of time together (in) meetings, practices, games. We all lean on each other in the quarterback room. It's really got to be a working force together, where we're all helping each other. It oughtta be a noisy room where we're all asking questions, all giving each other feedback on what we think."

Again, Cousins just has the perfect approach to things in Las Vegas. This seems like the least hostile environment for a young quarterback to be stepping into, which is incredibly important for his development and to Raider Nation. No drama at the quarterback position, please!

Cousins also spoke with Raiders.com's Levi Edwards about what he hopes to bring to the Silver and Black. Thankfully, it doesn't sound like Cousins will be measuring his success in Las Vegas by his personal aptitude; he's got a bigger vision in mind.

"Going into Year 15 now, (I'm) trying to set a standard in the locker room," Cousins said. "Just trying to be an available resource to everybody in the locker room that would want to ask questions or want to learn about what my journey has been like in this league, I'd love to help them anyway that I can."

Perspective is everything for a veteran quarterback, especially for one stepping into the situation that Cousins is. But he is maintaining a balanced view of his job with the Raiders, and ultimately wants what is best for the franchise, long-term.

"For me, I got more football behind me than ahead of me," Cousins said. "And as a result, I see my time here as a great opportunity to finish strong. To leave a mark, to hopefully send things in the right direction, such that when I'm done playing, I can be proud of not only what we did in my time here in Vegas, but then what the Raiders are still doing."

See? No need to worry. Cousins is going to be a great resource for Mendoza and all of his teammates.