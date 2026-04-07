Kirk Cousins wasted no time praising Raiders' young talented offensive trio

All signs point to the Las Vegas Raiders using the No. 1 overall pick to select Fernando Mendoza. Everything, down to the timing of their 30 visit with the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner shows that the franchise is doing everything in its power to set the signal-caller up for long-term success.

One such move was last Thursday's addition of Kirk Cousins, who will serve as the bridge quarterback until Mendoza is ready to take the reins. Cousins has also worked with Klint Kubiak, Andrew Janocko, and Rick Dennison, having some of the best seasons of his career under them.

Cousins made his first public comments since officially joining the Raiders on Monday. He took the time to praise a trio of Las Vegas' young offensive pieces, Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Linderbaum and Brock Bowers, who figure to be a part of the organization's long-term core.

Kirk Cousins shares his thoughts on three key young pieces of Las Vegas Raiders' offense

Cousins' familiarity with Las Vegas' system made him the perfect veteran to serve as Mendoza's mentor. While Raiders fans certainly want to see the latter on the field as soon as possible, the former will allow the team to remain competitive as they gradually integrate the coveted prospect.

In an interview with Amber Theoharis for Raiders.com, Cousins discussed some of his new offensive teammates, beginning with Jeanty and Linderbaum, Las Vegas' young running back and center tandem.

"A lot of backs have had success (in Kubiak's system), and sometimes it takes some reps to kind of learn how to read that cut with the outside zone, but we're also going to do what he does well. So, we're not going to try to fit a square peg in a round hole. If Ashton has a certain run he's most comfortable with, I would expect us to lean in that direction," Cousins said. "Tyler at center is going to be a great fit. I think he's a stud pass blocker (and) run blocker. I think he's going to fit great in the scheme. So, I can't wait to start taking snaps from him and kind of build it right there up the middle with Tyler and Ashton."

He expanded on his praise for Linderbaum and why he will be key to the Kubiak offense.

"It's rare to get a center of that caliber available in the free agent market. So, typically, you're not going to find a guy that easily, and so when you do, you want to take advantage," Cousins noted. "I just think his play strength, his athleticism, his toughness, he's got a lot of years of tape showing that, and we're lucky to have him in our building now. And I can't wait to start talking football as we get together and kind of hear his experience, what works for him, what he wants to do with snap count, protections, (and) redirecting protections. I plan to put a lot on him. I always have told my centers that the more you can handle and the more I can be thinking about the back end, the better. So, we'll try to start building that rapport early, and I think it'll lead to some strong play."

Center and running back are two of the most important positions in Kubiak's outside zone scheme, so the Raiders' ability to get the best out of Linderbaum and Jeanty will be pivotal to their success. Of course, the center and the quarterback are the two players who touch the ball on every play, regardless of scheme, so Cousins' chemistry with Linderbaum will also be pivotal.

The veteran quarterback then turned his attention to Brock Bowers, who has been, arguably, the best tight end in football during his young two-year career.

"He may be the best tight end in football. Hopefully, we can make that a reality this fall, but got to keep him healthy like some of the other great players on this team," Cousins said. "But he gives us an ability to use a lot of different personnel groupings. I think it can allow us to be very creative with how we attack defenses. I've always enjoyed playing with talented tight ends because of the curveball that it throws at defenses, and I expect Brock to be as good of a curveball as I've ever played with, and can't wait to see how we can use him and to get on the grass with him. And even routes on air, I think, is going to be exciting to see a guy like that go to work."

Despite subpar quarterback play over his first two seasons, Bowers has proven to be one of the league's top weapons. While Cousins' stint with the Atlanta Falcons wasn't great, it was clear that the organization's decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. just over a month after signing him led to turmoil.

After throwing a league-leading 16 interceptions in 2024, Cousins played much better in seven starts after Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending injury last year. If Cousins can build on that in his return to Kubiak's system, Bowers could be in line for a big season, as could the other two young weapons.