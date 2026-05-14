Kirk Cousins shares initial impression of young Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders brought significant change to their quarterback room this offseason, signing Kirk Cousins to serve as a bridge before passing the torch to Fernando Mendoza. While many are hopeful that the latter will win the starting job in training camp, the former still has the inside track.

The No. 1 overall pick has been complimentary of Cousins, noting that he actually studied his new teammate's game in college. Meanwhile, Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler, seems to be embracing a mentorship role with Mendoza in a way that he did not with the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr.

Plenty of pundits have drawn similarities between the play style and personality of the Raiders' two new quarterbacks. Cousins recently shared his first impression of Mendoza after spending some time with his new teammate early in the offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins has high praise for Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders have received plenty of credit for bringing in Cousins to teach Mendoza some tricks of the trade and take bumps and bruises until he is ready. The move will allow the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner to get adjusted to life in the NFL without the immediate pressure of being thrown into the fire.

Cousins was on hand at the T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights' second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL playoffs, where he shared his early impressions of Mendoza with KTNV 13's Taylor Rocha.

"Tremendous player. Tremendous person. Looking forward to working together," Cousins said. "I think we'll be a great support system to one another, and, hopefully, I can kind of help lead the way and kind of introduce him to the NFL, and get him started on what's going to be a great career."

Cousins, of course, received some criticism for his lack of willingness to take a similar approach with Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons drafted Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick less than two weeks after giving Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract.

Naturally, that situation was far different, as the veteran was under the impression that he would be a long-term starter in Atlanta. But the Falcons' recently-fired leadership tandem pulled the rug out from under him.

Meanwhile, he is coming to Las Vegas with far different expectations on what is virtually a one-year, $11.3 million deal. Cousins was also clearly aware of the Raiders' plan to draft Mendoza before he joined the roster.

While it is unclear if Cousins will be with the Raiders past 2026, the veteran is clearly embracing his role as Mendoza's mentor, which should have a big benefit for the rookie quarterback and the franchise in the long run.