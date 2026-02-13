Klint Kubiak could use connections to give Ashton Jeanty a legit sidekick

The Las Vegas Raiders have deployed the worst rushing attack in the NFL over the last two seasons, and it hasn't been particularly close. It made sense, then, to hire Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, who helped lead one of the top rushing attacks in the league during the 2025 NFL season.

Yes, Kubiak's offense had a lot more talent on the offensive line. But he also utilized two running backs in abundance to keep defenses on their toes. Ashton Jeanty will obviously be the bellcow back in Las Vegas, but the young star could massively benefit from a legitimate sidekick.

While the 2026 NFL Draft is chock full of solid running back prospects on Day 3, and the Raiders may very well select one, Kubiak and John Spytek need to put their heads together and find a suitable veteran to complement Jeanty immediately. They should use their connections to do.

Klint Kubiak should use connections to find Ashton Jeanty a sidekick

Javonte Williams

Williams and Kubiak interfaced during the 2022 NFL season with the Denver Broncos. While the two didn't work together much, as Kubiak was a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, and Williams got injured early in that campaign, the two both have strong Broncos roots.

After a few down years, Williams was back to the peak of his powers in 2025 with the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 scores. Dallas has too many people to pay, so Williams should hit free agency, and the Raiders would be wise to see if he's interested in a two-headed monster approach.

Jeremy McNichols

McNichols is no star, but he's been a solid complementary back in four out of the last six seasons. He and Kubiak have both worked with Kyle Shanahan before, and they were both with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. He was also drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, where Spytek worked.

Over the last two years, McNichols has totaled 482 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns while adding 223 receiving yards. He might be a better Jeanty complement because he requires fewer carries or targets, but he has carved out a long NFL career for a reason.

Rachaad White

White was drafted by Spytek and the Buccaneers back in 2022, but with the emergence of Bucky Irving, it is a mystery if Tampa Bay will re-sign him, or if he'll want to stay. But White is one of the best receiving running backs in the NFL, with 1,450 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons.

He has thrived alongside Irving over the last two years, so he should be able to find a role and add value with Jeanty. White isn't a tremendous downhill runner, but that is okay. He could spell Jeanty and be utilized in the passing game frequently.