Klint Kubiak delivered a clear message on Maxx Crosby's Raiders future

The Las Vegas Raiders introduced Klint Kubiak as their new head coach at the team facility on Tuesday. In a way that Raider Nation isn't really used to, Kubiak knocked his first impression out of the park by simply being humble and claiming to be "all about the work."

While that is an exciting breath of fresh air for the fanbase, Maxx Crosby's future with the team was still a massive elephant in the room. When asked if he had spoken with Crosby already, Kubiak explained that he had.

"I did. I got to drink a cup of coffee with Maxx this morning," Kubiak said. "Loved talking ball with him, and I look forward to continuing those conversations. I think he was the first one in here this morning working out, so that fired me up."

Klint Kubiak wants Maxx Crosby to stay with Raiders amid trade rumors

That wasn't exactly the kind of definitive answer that anyone wanted. Q Myers of Raider Nation Radio followed that question up by asking about the prospect of working together with Crosby to set the culture. Kubiak then delivered a clear message about Crosby's future in Las Vegas.

"We want him to be a part of our success going forward; there's no doubt about that," Kubiak said. "He's one of the best players in the NFL. That's a no-brainer, to get to work with Maxx and see him continue to have success with this organization."

Obviously, Kubiak wasn't going to come out and tip off the team's plans to trade him. But this was an emphatic answer about his affinity for Crosby. Majority owner Mark Davis shared a similar sentiment in a media scrum after the press conference when asked if he wants Crosby to stay with the Raiders.

"Yeah!" Davis said emphatically. "Maxx has been a great, great Raider. He is a great Raider. He's gone through a lifetime of development here for seven or eight years, and he still is a Raider. So it's all good."

Davis also said, however, that John Spytek and Tom Brady are running the football operation. So, it really isn't up to Davis. He wasn't even on the podium during Tuesday's press conference, as he was last year or at other leadership introductions. It really is an entirely new era in Las Vegas.

Charles Woodson then hopped on the set after the press conference and sat with Amber Theoharis, Marcus Allen, James Jones and Eric Allen. He was, of course, asked about the lingering Crosby situation, and he forcefully advocated for the superstar to stick around.

"We gotta keep the one defensive end that we have, and make sure that he's happy and healthy and ready to go," Woodson said. "I've been telling everybody, I ain't making no decisions here, but Maxx ain't going nowhere. That's just my sentiment. ... He's a Raider, man. I want him to be happy here; I want him to win here."

The last part of Woodson's statement just about sums it up for Raider Nation. Fans want Crosby to be happy in Las Vegas. They want him to win with the Silver and Black. But if he doesn't see that happening, then it is best to move off him while his value is high and the team can get a ton in return.

Kubiak clearly had no quarrels about what he hopes Crosby's future is with the Raiders. It sounds like the two had a decent conversation. But it is a collaborative effort in Las Vegas, and what Crosby wants, although he has no leverage and does not dictate things, is an important component of that.

It sounds like, if it were up to Kubiak, Crosby would remain in the Silver and Black. But things like this are rarely that simple in the NFL. It'll be a long offseason of Crosby trade rumors and proposed packages, but Kubiak staked his claim on one side. Now, it's time for the waiting game.