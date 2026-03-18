Klint Kubiak's fingerprints continue to be all over Raiders' free agency plan

When a new head coach comes in, it makes sense to shape an offseason plan around what they need to make their systems function best. Klint Kubiak's offense needs a capable center, so the Las Vegas Raiders reset the market at the position to secure the services of Tyler Linderbaum.

Kubiak made it clear that his offense functions best with a fullback. So, as the first week of free agency wound down, the Raiders signed former Pittsburgh Steeler Connor Heyward to a two-year, $5.5 million deal to serve as the fullback.

Beyond the general ineptitude of the unit last season, the Raiders had an issue with offensive line depth. So that was likely on Kubiak and general manager John Spytek's radar, too, as the initial frenzy of free agency subsided.

Shortly after having him in for a visit on Tuesday, the Raiders agreed to a deal with offensive lineman Spencer Burford.

Spencer Burford signing puts more of Klint Kubiak's fingerprints on Raiders' roster

Burford was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UTSA by the San Francisco 49ers, and he spent the first four seasons of his career there. He started 38 games over that time, split between right (29 starts) and left guard (nine starts) with some stray snaps at left tackle.

When Kubiak was the 49ers' passing game coordinator in 2023, Burford notably started 13 games at right guard. With Jackson Powers-Johnson slotted in at left guard, the Raiders may have a full-on competition on the right side between Burford and Caleb Rogers.

To be fair, Pro Football Focus was not complimentary of Burford's overall work that year, with a 50.3 overall grade that came in at No. 64 out of 79 guards with enough snaps to qualify, but his 62.9 run blocking grade was at least respectable.

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Burford is some level of a candidate to start at either guard spot for the Raiders right now. Ideally, he'll settle in as a backup capable of playing either guard spot if needed, with valuable experience in Kubiak's system.

The Raiders were sure to sign some players with whom Kubiak has a history this offseason. That didn't come to fruition in the biggest ways, with former Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young preceding Burford as someone with that history.

But filling the depth of the roster with players who are familiar to Kubiak and who are familiar with him makes a lot of sense. John Spytek is clearly working together with Kubiak to build out this roster, and the results have been promising thus far.