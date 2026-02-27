Klint Kubiak dropped hints about what Raiders offense could look like in 2026

Klint Kubiak has taken over as head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, and while it’s his job to lead the entire team, everyone is excited to see what he will do for the team’s first offense. The former offensive coordinator has proven to be one of the league’s best play callers, and that’s exactly what the Raiders need.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Kubiak revealed something else that the Las Vegas offense needs: a fullback. The head coach explained that finding a fullback is on the list of priorities for the franchise this offseason.

Kubiak is making it a point to highlight that search, which speaks to how important the fullback position is to what he wants to do offensively. The Raiders may already have some options on the roster in JJ Pegues or Laki Tasi. Navy's Eli Heidenreich could be a sought-after prospect in April.

That should give fans an idea of what Las Vegas’ offense will look like in 2026. It wasn’t really a secret, as Kubiak has been coordinating offenses for the last two seasons, utilizing an iteration of the Shanahan offense — the coaching tree that he’s a part of.

Fullbacks and two-back formations are a big part of that scheme, and Raiders fans will see that in 2026.

Evident by the fullback, the running game is a huge part of Kubiak’s offense, as everything is built off of it. That was clear from some of the head coach’s other comments from Wednesday, primarily his admission that Las Vegas is looking for another running back to help Ashton Jeanty carry the load.

Kubiak explained that it’s a long season, so it’s best to have a two-man show to keep guys relatively fresh. Guys like Tyler Allgeier or Rachaad White could fit the bill as a complementary back to Jeanty, or a number of guys on Day 3 of the 2026 draft.

So, between the eventual additions of a fullback and another running back, Raiders fans should get prepared to see a much more committed rushing attack, in an offense that will be built off, hopefully, a productive run game.

Of course, whether or not this offense is successful will come down to more than the positions that are being incorporated. Still, it’s already clear that the Raiders offense will look different and have a new identity in 2026.