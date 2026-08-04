Klint Kubiak is quickly proving that the sky is the limit for Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers' ability has stuck out like a sore thumb in the Las Vegas Raiders' offense over the last two years. The All-Pro tight end has made the most of a fairly incompetent situation, as most still consider him the best in the NFL at his position despite a lack of help and an injury-riddled Year 2.

Klint Kubiak has arrived in Las Vegas to give Bowers the offense that he deserves, though. Early in training camp, it was made clear that the Raiders' new head coach would play through the team's strong duo of young tight ends, Bowers and Michael Mayer. But Bowers, especially, is flourishing.

Based on the reports out of training camp, it seems as though Bowers is playing at a higher level than before, and this is coming against a much-improved Silver and Black defense. He appears to be a hand-in-glove fit for the Kubiak offense.

And the sky is truly the limit for him.

Raiders' Klint Kubiak is turning Brock Bowers into a different beast at camp

It all started in the first few training camp sessions with Bowers simply dominating. He made a few big plays on Day 1, which is long before the pads came on, but coming off an injury last season, reporters noted that Bowers looked strong and explosive. That is a tremendous sign in the early going.

But even better is the fact that he's developing a serious rapport with likely Week 1 starter Kirk Cousins. Not only is Bowers the starting quarterback's safety blanket at times, but he is the focal point of the offense and the unit's most explosive playmaker, wherever he is lined up.

He's making acrobatic catches near the sidelines and hauling in passes from a variety of alignments, which is coveted in the Kubiak offense. Versatility is the name of the game for the Raiders' new coach, and they are exploring just how multiple Bowers can be. And unsurprisingly, he is thriving everywhere.

During red zone periods, Bowers dominated once again, reeling in several touchdowns from Cousins. He's dominating everyone, from safety Isaiah Pola-Mao on crossing routes to rookie Zeke Masses on a corner route. Bowers is beating veteran Taron Johnson in the slot and Eric Stokes on the outside.

Crossing routes are also a staple of the Kubiak offense, and according to The Athletic's Sam Warren, Bowers is making a living on them at camp. His ability to win on the essential routes in this offense is great, and his versatility will obviously be a weapon for Kubiak.

If the Raiders can keep expanding Bowers' role and unlocking even more things that he can do, then there is no limit to what he can accomplish. With some competence around him, Bowers may be in award conversations that Las Vegas fans can't even conceive of.