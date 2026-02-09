Klint Kubiak made his Raiders coaching hire official with a perfect reveal

As confetti rained down on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium after their dominant victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, fans of the Las Vegas Raiders likely felt indifferent at the result of the game.

And then, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Pete Carroll's reported replacement in Las Vegas, was asked by Stacey Dales about his future as a head coach in the NFL. Kubiak, as he is known to do, responded rather meekly or without much emotion.

"That's up to god. We're gonna enjoy tonight," Kubiak said.

Dales then dug a little bit deeper, and Kubiak gave in, revealing his plans to become the next head coach of the Silver and Black.

"You guys know I'm going to Las Vegas, so I'm fired up about it. Hell yeah, I'm going. Of course I'm going." Klint Kubiak on Raiders HC job

On a night that the Seahawks outclassed the Patriots in every facet of the game to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history, somehow, Raider Nation feels like the true winners. Las Vegas has its next head coach, the one that it has long been waiting for.

When asked about Kubiak's efforts and his leaving to take the head coaching gig in Las Vegas after the game, now Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Macdonald sang his assistant's praises once again.

"I'm really happy for Klint, without him, obviously, we wouldn't be here," Macdonald said. "What a phenomenal team player. Just being bought into what we wanted to create, bringing that to the offense every day, so steadfast in his approach. He's team-first. That's what I appreciate about him. He's obviously a brilliant mind, he's a great coach."

Kubiak's offense didn't have its best game of the season on the big stage, but it wasn't due to a lack of great scheming. Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the game for a bit, and Sam Darnold had his share of miscues, but Seattle was able to bleed the clock with a healthy dose of outside zone run concepts.

The Seahawks scored 22 points on offense against a defense that had given up 26 total points in their last three games against AFC playoff opponents. Las Vegas is getting a young, hotshot, Super Bowl-winning coach, which almost feels too good to be true.

It is unclear when the Raiders will officially announce that Kubiak is their next head coach, or when his introductory press conference will be. But any doubts about him coming to Sin City have been silenced, as fans heard it straight from the horse's mouth: Kubiak is on the way.

Filling out his staff and attacking both pro and college scouting will be the first orders of business. But for now, let's all just enjoy the fact that the Silver and Black got the head coach that they actually wanted; one that can be around forever. Hopefully, he'll hoist another Lombardi Trophy again soon.