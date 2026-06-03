Klint Kubiak's plan for Brock Bowers is coming into focus at Raiders OTAs

Brock Bowers is going to have a hard time topping his rookie campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders. After all, he earned First-Team All-Pro honors after leading the NFL in targets, receptions, and receiving yards among tight ends. He immediately ascended to the very top of the sport.

But last season was proof that, even though his production was shortchanged in an injury-riddled campaign, the offensive situation around Bowers still needs to be adequate. Klint Kubiak brings an air of credibility in that realm, but also an obvious understanding of what Bowers means to the unit.

The Raiders' first-year head coach famously described Bowers as a "football robot from heaven" at the beginning of OTAs and spoke about how central a figure he'll be in the passing attack. Not only that, but Kubiak is apparently already reprogramming his robot a bit during offseason practices.

Las Vegas Raiders HC Klint Kubiak using Brock Bowers differently at OTAs

Although not many of the team's OTAs have been open to the media, The Athletic's Sam Warren has been in attendance on both occasions. His recent column sheds light on Kubiak and the Raiders' plan for Bowers during the 2026 season, and how Las Vegas is already implementing it in the early going.

"Bowers ran just over 25 percent of his routes from the tight end position during his first two seasons, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. That should increase under Kubiak. The tight end has had his hand in the ground a fair amount during OTA practices, taking off on plenty of crossing routes that are a staple of Kubiak’s under-center, play-action-heavy scheme.

"Bowers has also worked from the slot, where he’s made his home in Las Vegas the last two years. Janocko said the Raiders are experimenting with his positioning during practices to maximize his talents."

Now, Kubiak and his right-hand man, new offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, have made it clear that this coaching staff plans on highlighting what the current players on the roster are good at. Fans may wonder, then, why change anything, considering how well Bowers has played the last two years?

And the answer to that is simple: The Raiders' previous staffs haven't gotten the best out of practically anyone, so they probably haven't even maximized what Bowers can do. That may be a scary thought for Las Vegas' foes, but that is great news for the Silver and Black.

Warren broke things down a bit deeper and explained the why of these changes, while also highlighting some examples of this plan in motion during recent OTA practices. It is hard to argue with the logic or the results thus far.

"While the Raiders are still figuring out how best to use Bowers, it’s clear he’ll be a focal point of the offense wherever he lines up. He caught a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins during a team period in Thursday’s OTA session, beating rookie Treydan Stukes from the slot on a seam route. Then in a seven-on-seven drill, Bowers caught a deep pass across the middle from Cousins after aligning tight.

"Bowers’ versatility could give the Raiders a unique chess piece. He’s already proven that he can beat the best NFL slot defenders. Aligning him in tight could possibly force more linebackers to run with him — a matchup the Raiders would love to get more often. By strategically maneuvering Bowers, Kubiak can put more pressure on opposing defenses, causing mistakes and creating mismatches."

Raiders fans know full well that very few linebackers can keep up with Bowers, and almost no defensive backs can challenge him at the catch point or bring him down after the catch. And Las Vegas hasn't taken advantage of that enough in Bowers' first two seasons, as crazy as that seems.

Leave it to Kubiak, though, to tap into all of the special qualities that Bowers brings to the table and to have no hesitation in already making necessary changes. Bowers' versatility and physical tools are unbelievable for the tight end position, and he can't be hindered by inept coaching any longer.

It'll be exciting to see this plan come to life during the regular season. With the game's top young tight end and one of the best schemers and play-callers at the helm, Raider Nation should be in for a treat. Bowers may soon be the first robot that we can say has taken over the world. The NFL world, at least.