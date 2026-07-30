Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker: Every camp and preseason update

As the Las Vegas Raiders work their way through training camp, any fantasy football manager knows the star of the show this summer, and during the 2026 NFL season, is going to be tight end Brock Bowers.

But folks are also expecting big things out of second-year running back Ashton Jeanty, who, like Bowers, should massively benefit from new head coach Klint Kubiak's scheme. It's those two at the top of the Raiders' fantasy options and then, well, not much.

Kirk Cousins will probably be the starting quarterback, at least to begin the year, but we have no idea how the wide receiver room is going to shake out. Quite frankly, the wide receiver options may not matter much for fantasy purposes, unless you're in a deeper league.

That is what we're here to discuss and uncover, though: all of the news, roster battles, and injury updates coming out of the Raiders training camp practices and preseason so that you have all the information that you need for fantasy football season.

Latest Fantasy Football updates for the Raiders: News, injuries and position battles

Fernando Mendoza starts camp off with a bang -- 7/29

During the Raiders' first training camp practice, Mendoza completed all but one of his passes. Per The Athletic's Sam Warren, Mendoza was "quick with his decisions and precise with his ball placement."

Kirk Cousins may be the starter, but if the Mendoza improvement continues, fans will start calling for their No. 1 pick.

Michael Mayer gives his truthers a reason to keep believing -- 7/29

Mayer was described as having made "the play of the day" in Raiders training camp practice number one as he made a diving grab during 7-on-7. Because Kubiak's scheme will feature the use of multiple tight ends, Mayer might end up being more of a factor this season.

Mike Washington getting looks with the first-team offense -- 7/29

Per ESPN's Ryan McFadden, Washington mixed in with both the first and second-team offenses. Although Kubiak has declared that he wants Jeanty to be a workhorse, his history would prove that he likes to employ multiple running backs.

Fantasy-wise, I don't think this will impact Washington in terms of being a roster candidate, outside of extremely deep leagues with multiple flex spots.