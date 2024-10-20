Latest Aidan O'Connell injury update after Raiders QB leaves Week 7 game
By Ryan Heckman
Just last week, second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell made his first start after head coach Antonio Pierce made the decision to allow the Purdue product to supplant Gardner Minshew for the job.
It was an ugly loss for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, and O'Connell was nothing spectacular as he threw for 227 yards, one touchdown and one pick in the defeat. But, he would continue to have the job going forward.
Then, came his second start in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. O'Connell started out this one going 6-of-10 for 52 yards, no scores and no interceptions; not even having been sacked yet. But, the Raiders wound up punting on both of their first possessions.
After just those two drives, O'Connell left the game with what was later announced to be a thumb injury. In his place, of course, came Minshew to become the de facto starter once again, for now.
Just a few minutes after O'Connell's exit, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport obtained the inside scoop and let us all know via social media.
So, it appears that not only was it a thumb injury, but O'Connell is now looking at what is likely to be a broken thumb. Further testing will confirm, of course, but if Rapoport reports it, you know it's almost guaranteed.
The intriguing aspect, at least for the time being, was when NFL Redzone's Scott Hanson reported the fact that O'Connell was not ruled out of the game as of halftime. The second-year quarterback had a wrap on his throwing hand, but had yet to be ruled out.
How long will Aidan O'Connell be out with his thumb injury?
Looking at various medical outlets, the average time for a broken thumb to heal is roughly 6-to-8 weeks. Now, that could be a little less or a little more depending on the severity, of course. And, it might take even longer for O'Connell's thumb to return to full strength.
In his place, now, will obviously be Minshew. The Raiders will win or lose with Minshew under center for the foreseeable future, if this is indeed a broken thumb for O'Connell.
With the way the Raiders' season has gone, so far, neither quarterback has shown an ability to be a difference-maker. Therefore, the 2024 campaign might have already been lost no matter who is under center.
These next couple of weeks, the Raiders will take on Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow in consecutive games, and then in late November they get back-to-back games against those same Chiefs and the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Not saying the season is over, but ... not saying it's not over either.