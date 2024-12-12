Latest Week 15 injury update could put the Raiders' quest for no. 1 pick at risk
By Ryan Heckman
Don't look now, but the Week 15 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons could end up being a massive turning point for both teams.
Going into this one, Raiders fans originally expected to see former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder get his opportunity for revenge after an Aidan O'Connell injury a few days ago. O'Connell was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury in Week 14, and it was safe to say that after watching the injury, no one would have predicted O'Connell to play next week.
In fact, there were plenty of folks who hypothesized he'd miss the rest of the season. Yet, during his media availability on Wednesday, the quarterback thought otherwise.
O'Connell is actually hoping to play in Week 15, shockingly enough.
“Yeah, I’m hoping to get there," he said. "Obviously, we’ve got a longer week this week, which helps, and so just really taking it day by day. Obviously, not something I’ve been through with this particular injury. So, trying to get there.”
The Raiders' Week 15 matchup might just be the perfect storm that ruins everything
The Monday Night Football matchup with the Falcons is one to watch, this week. Normally, a game between a team that's 2-11 and another that's lost four in a row wouldn't be at the forefront of fans' minds.
However, there's a lot at play, here. The Falcons have, indeed, lost four-straight. They have been in the midst of many people wondering whether or not the team should bench starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.
More Raiders news:
A loss to the Raiders would all but cement the Falcons' postseason fate. Not only that, but it would give that portion of the fan base an opportunity to see Penix, in all likelihood. Losing to Vegas would cause the Falcons to completely shift gears. It would be a monumental loss for the Atlanta organization as a whole.
On the flip side, a third win for the Raiders could be equally as impactful. Just last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Vegas the gift of beating the Tennessee Titans, which has allowed the Raiders to hop up into the space holding the no. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.
In many Raiders fans' minds, it's operation "lose-out" going forward. They have nothing to play for, other than securing the no. 1 pick and, most likely, drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with that selection.
O'Connell is a better quarterback than Ridder. It may not be by much, but we know it to be true. Take out the motivation of a potential revenge game for Ridder. O'Connell still gives Vegas a better chance to win, and with that win, the Raiders could be doing some serious damage to both teams in this contest.