Latest Day 2 draft intel leaves Raiders' John Spytek with decision to make at 36

With so many resources at their disposal in the remaining days of the 2026 NFL Draft, the world is the Las Vegas Raiders' oyster. Fans wouldn't blame John Spytek and Co. if they wanted to trade back and stockpile even more assets, as the roster is still far from contention. The more chances, the better.

At the same time, Raiders fans could get behind packaging a few later-round picks and moving up slightly at any juncture on Day 2 so that Las Vegas ensures that it gets its guy. After all, what good are more picks if the team doesn't have the exact players that it wants near the top of the board?

So much movement occurred during Round 1, especially in the final few picks, that the momentum is likely to continue into Round 2. And based on multiple reports, it's going to be difficult for the Silver and Black to thread the needle, as the three picks in front of them could unfold in any number of ways.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek is staring down crucial Round 2 draft decision

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Friday morning that, as expected, plenty of movement could be in the cards for the early part of the second round. Interestingly enough, he highlights the three teams in front of Las Vegas as teams potentially on the move, and not the Raiders.

"Sources: The #49ers, #Cardinals and #Bills have received calls about potential trades at the top of Round 2 tonight, setting up what could be a busy trade night," Schultz wrote. "It makes sense as Round 1 ended with five of the final seven picks being traded."

Schultz went on to provide even more intel, stating that the 49ers, in particular, who will kick off the festivities on Day 2, are almost wanting to move out of pick No. 33.

"Sources: The #49ers are considered “very open” to moving back and continuing to acquire draft capital at No. 33. They’re targeting several players and don’t necessarily need to pick at 33 to land one of them," Schultz noted.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also noted some of the teams that are interested in moving up, while noting that players like Kayden McDonald, Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Denzel Boston and even Carson Beck could be the apple of these teams' eyes.

“Among other teams that are calling around, not just to (Pick No.) 33, but for other picks at the top of Round 2 include the Dolphins, the Saints have made calls, the Browns and the Jaguars, who, of course, did not have a pick on Night 1.”

All of this information leaves Spytek and the front office with a difficult decision to make: Do they stay put and hope the board falls their way, avoiding the shenanigans of moving up or down the board? Or do they get bold and make a move up or down?

On the one hand, if several teams are in the market of trading up, some very intriguing prospects must be available. The Raiders could either get aggressive and try to leap over those teams, giving themselves freedom of choice like on Night 1, or cash in on desperate teams trying to move up.

One set of rumors would indicate that a run on defensive tackles is expected to kick off the round. Another set of rumors is that the cornerback position will be cleaned out in the early part of Day 2. It is impossible to wade through all of the smoke, but it is a critical decision for Las Vegas.

Ultimately, staying put at No. 36 is the safest thing to do. As we have noted, so many great players are still available, and mathematically speaking, one has to fall to them. But this game also favors the bold and brave, so the Raiders could mortgage some capital to move up or collect more to move down.

If it were me, I'd let the first pick go off the board and see what kind of reverberations come from it. Spytek is just in his second year, but he already seems like a seasoned pro. So, Raider Nation, let's trust that, whatever he does, there is a method to the madness.

And brace yourselves for a crazy Day 2!