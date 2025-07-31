Latest detail adds even more uncertainty to surprise Raiders camp battle

The Las Vegas Raiders ended the 2024 NFL season with very few answers about their future. They needed a new head coach, a new general manager and a new quarterback, as well as a smattering of offensive pieces to support a new play-caller.

One thing that the team did not necessarily need, however, was a new offensive line. While the depth could have certainly been bolstered, the configuration of Kolton Miller, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham and DJ Glaze seemed relatively set in stone.

That was until Pete Carroll and John Spytek added veteran Alex Cappa into the fold, who is widely expected to be a starting guard in Las Vegas this season. Now, it seems like Powers-Johnson and Meredith are battling for the starting center spot, despite Meredith never playing center before.

Raiders' interior offensive line battle adds new layer

Carroll has obviously had plenty of success cultivating a culture of competition, so there is really no reason to argue with his ways. However, Powers-Johnson seemed like a surefire starter at center, and the training camp battle was expected to be three guards fighting for two spots alongside him.

Various reports have confirmed, however, that Meredith and Powers-Johnson are alternating with the first-team offense at center. Carroll confirmed that this competition was taking place on Tuesday, which left Raider Nation with a sick feeling that Powers-Johnson could open 2025 on the bench.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore threw a wrench into things by reporting that Meredith was still starting at center, but now, Powers-Johnson was starting at right guard. ESPN's Ryan McFadden confirmed that Cappa was playing with the second team.

While this may not be the way that Raider Nation pictured it, it does give the fan base the same five players starting on the offensive line as last season. Although Powers-Johnson and Meredith are flipped, at least this is likely to be the team's best five players on the field together as well.

Ultimately, whatever pieces fit together best should start in Las Vegas. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty will need a stout offensive line to live up to his potential, and the offense could quickly be derailed if the line cannot protect Geno Smith.

Fortunately, the team still has well over a month to iron out the details on the offensive line, and it seems like Carroll and the staff are leaving no stone unturned as they attempt to find the best combination.

