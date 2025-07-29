Raiders reporter adds fuel to unexpected training camp battle

The Las Vegas Raiders' rushing attack was so awful last season that it was easy to overlook the good work some of the team's offensive linemen did. The culture of competition that new head coach Pete Carroll has cultivated should easily reveal the ideal starting five for this group in 2025.

But that competitive culture also keeps position battles wide-open during training camp, and could invite shocking results of said competitions. The Raiders put the pads on for the first time on Monday, which should help provide clarity for these highly anticipated battles.

But before that, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore had some observations from the first four practices. Bonsignore led off by throwing fuel into the fire of an unexpected competition at Raiders training camp.

Raiders beat writer stirs drama about surprise training camp battle

"Over the first four days of training camp, Jordan Meredith and Jackson Powers-Johnson have alternated as the starting center, with each player getting two practice days with the first-team offense," Bonsignore wrote. "That included Sunday’s workout when Meredith lined up with the ones during 11-on-11 periods. Powers-Johnson took the first-team reps Wednesday and Friday. He was with the second team Sunday."

Meredith had a solid 2024 season, with an 80.8 Pro Football Focus grade that ranked him top-10 overall among guards. He made eight starts split between both guard spots, but he has never taken an NFL snap at the center position.

Bonsignore noted how every other projected offensive line starter for the Raiders worked exclusively with the first-team offense during the first week of training camp. Backup offensive linemen have moved around, though, as the coaching staff values versatility.

If something were to happen to Powers-Johnson, a backup plan needs to be in place, and Bonsignore hinted at this as part of the equation.

"Coming off a solid rookie season, Powers-Johnson was the presumed starter at center," Bonsignore wrote. "It would be a surprise if that didn’t end up being the case. Alternating Powers-Johnson and Meredith could just be a way the Raiders get quarterbacks Geno Smith and Aidan O’Connell accustomed to both centers."

RELATED: Raiders finally make offensive line change at camp (but not the one fans want)

Bonsignore then deferred to Carroll's obsession with competing as the driving force for the Raiders, pushing the idea of this being a battle.

"However, Pete Carroll has been clear that competition will drive the Raiders," Bonsignore wrote. "And one week into camp, it’s obvious Meredith is making Powers-Johnson fight for his spot."

Having Meredith get some work at center is based on the idea that he is not a projected starter, even if most believe he should be a starting guard. From that comes the value inherent in a backup offensive lineman being able to play multiple positions.

More than any other offensive line position, center is a tough one to come in and play without having done it before. If something were to happen to Powers-Johnson, a backup plan needs to be cultivated now.

However, as expected, order was restored during Monday's practice with Powers-Johnson back taking the first-team reps at center.

Jackson Powers-Johnson is back starting at center for the #Raiders today — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) July 28, 2025

As quickly as it surfaced, the idea that someone other than Powers-Johnson would be the Raiders' starting center should already be gone. Without an injury, it will be years before this matter should even be discussed again.

More Raiders news