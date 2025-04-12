Latest draft intel suggests Raiders may not be done adding quarterbacks

Given everything that's happened this offseason, you'd imagine that the Raiders aren't that focused on quarterbacks right now. After watching a year of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell play exactly how everyone but the Raiders expected Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell play, they went and patched things up with a trade for Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

Still, Smith's contract extension with the Raiders isn't as long or expensive as the original reports suggested, which puts John Spytek and Pete Caroll in a tricky position. Smith's obviously The Guy for the next couple years, but the team's succession plan clearly isn't already on the roster. It's why The Athletic's Raiders beat writer Vic Tarfur suggested that not only could the Raiders take a QB in the draft later this month, but they could do so as early as the second round. The second round!

Raiders beat reporter thinks LV could be in play for a QB as early as the 2nd or 3rd round

"Still, bringing in a young quarterback to learn behind Smith makes sense (and we think the Raiders might trade Aidan O’Connell on draft weekend). New minority owner Tom Brady likes the idea of rookie quarterbacks sitting and soaking it all in, and there are some interesting options even in what is a down year in the draft for QBs ... Sanders doesn’t make a lot of sense at No. 6, and a surprising number of quarterbacks could be gone by the time the Raiders pick at 37. Dart is also projected by many to go in the first round. Milroe could, too, because he can help teams with his running while he works on his throwing mechanics. That would leave Ewers, Louisville’s Tyler Shough and maybe even Howard as options in Rounds 2 and 3."

As far as NFL gossip goes, beat writers are a pretty reliable source. Still – trading for Smith, signing him to a multi-year extension, and then taking a QB (in a bad QB class) with their second round pick would be ... something. I'd even argue that taking a QB in this draft isn't a bad idea, but the second round?! Maybe the Michael Penix/Falcons thing from last year forever changed how teams view drafting QBs, but I'd still be surprised. At least the Smith/Shough QB camp battle will be more entertaining than last year's.