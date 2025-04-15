The Josh McDaniels era is widely considered to be a failure for the Las Vegas Raiders. While the team never hit rock bottom while he and general manager Dave Ziegler were at the helm, it seemed like both the team and Raider Nation quickly got sick of "The Patriot Way."

Not only did this duo provide the failed signings of Jimmy Garoppolo, Marcus Peters and Chandler Jones, but they also traded for Davante Adams, wouldn't find common ground on an extension for Josh Jacobs and let Derek Carr walk out of the building with no compensation in return.

However, it wasn't all bad, as the regime added several solid pieces like Robert Spillane, Adam Butler and Marcus Epps, as well as deeper roster pieces like Isaiah Pola-Mao, Jordan Meredith and Sincere McCormick. Their drafting was a bit up-and-down, but they also get almost no credit for bringing in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on an incredibly cheap three-year, $27 million deal.

Latest Jakobi Meyers update is exactly what Raiders fans want to hear

Meyers was a solid contributor for the Raiders next to Adams in 2023, but he really burst onto the scene last season when Adams was traded to the New York Jets. According to ESPN's Ryan McFadden, Meyers is happy in Las Vegas and is seeking a long-term deal.

"Meyers is open to getting a new deal done because he would like to be a Raider for the long term, according to a source with direct knowledge," McFadden wrote.

After a 71-catch, 807-yard, eight-touchdown campaign in his first year with the Silver and Black, he topped that with 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. Both his numbers and impact should be even greater this season with a better quarterback and play-caller.

Many would assert that Meyers is not a true No. 1 wide receiver, but fans may change their tune after a season with Geno Smith throwing him the ball and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly scheming him open. Tristen Kuhn projected that his extension would somewhere around a three-year deal worth $45 million, which is easily in the Raiders' wheelhouse.

Alongside star tight end Brock Bowers and emerging pass-catchers like Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer, this Las Vegas offense could have even more firepower than it did in 2022 when Jacobs led the league in rushing and Adams was a First-Team All-Pro.

Raider Nation has long been singing the praises of Meyers and hoping that the rest of the NFL would start to recognize his ability on the field.

The hope was always that he would remain in Las Vegas with the team after the expiration of his current contract, and it looks like that wish is coming true.