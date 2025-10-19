Latest Maxx Crosby injury update after Raiders star DE leaves vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have been hit with the injury bug throughout the 2025 season. They have seen multiple players -- notably, Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Michael Mayer -- miss games early in the year.

Jakobi Meyers was added to that list in Week 7 as he was ruled out of the matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas suffered yet another major loss as Maxx Crosby was forced out of the divisional game.

The Raiders star left the field late in the second quarter with a back and knee injury following a low block by Chiefs tight end Noah Gray. The team provided an update on his status for the remainder of the game.

Raiders provide update on star pass rusher Maxx Crosby

Crosby was not on the field to begin the third quarter as the Raiders officially him ruled doubtful to return, while ruling defensive tackle Adam Butler out of the game.

" Injury Update: DT Adam Butler (back) is OUT & DE Maxx Crosby (knee/back) is doubtful"

The Raiders defense had largely been injury-free, aside from Eric Stokes, who missed their Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. While Gray's block was low, he was not penalized on the play. Vegas Sports Today's Mike Dixon shared comments from CBS Sports' rules analyst Gene Steratore on why no flag was thrown.

"Yes (the block was legal), because where the tight end started, he crosses the original line of where the snap had occurred. So, he crosses past the center. He's moving away from where the ball was snapped and he's also making that block within the tight end box. So, legal, tough play, but once he crosses where the center snaps the football, provided he stays within that tight end box."

Crosby has been one of the few bright spots on the Raiders' defense this season -- and since he was drafted -- as he has filled up the stat sheet. Entering the day, he had recorded 25 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, a league-leading ten tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, nine quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble, and five passes defended. His 82.5 PFF grade ranks 17th out of 174 edge rushers.

If he is forced to miss any time, it would serve as a significant loss for the unit. Las Vegas has its bye in Week 8, which would give the two-time All-Pro an extra week to recover.