Raiders' injury nightmare worsens with brutal Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers updates

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been underwhelming in 2025 for a variety of reasons. The struggles of Geno Smith and the offensive line have, rightfully, received most of the blame, however, injuries to Brock Bowers and Kolton Miller have certainly not helped.

While many expected the unit to be much better than last season, they have averaged the third-fewest points, 17.2, in the league through six games. Miller is not expected back anytime soon after landing on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and hairline fracture suffered in Week 4.

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Bowers seemed unlikely to play, however, his return to the practice field in a limited capacity on Friday led to speculation that he could be in the lineup. Meanwhile, Jakobi Meyers, who has also struggled to begin the year, was a shocking addition to the injury report as he missed this week's first two practices before also being a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Las Vegas will be shorthanded as they look to upset the Chiefs and improve to 3-4. Bowers and Meyers were both among the team's six inactives for Week 7.

Raiders will need young weapons to step up with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers out

Bowers suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and attempted to play through the pain over the next three weeks, however, it was clear that he was not the same player. The Raiders have opted to sit him out of the past two games and the 2024 first-team All-Pro tight end is set to miss his third consecutive game.

Meanwhile, Meyers was a surprising addition to the injury report after a week filled with trade rumors. He suffered a knee and toe injury during Las Vegas' Week 6 win over the Tennessee Titans and is set to miss his first game of the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared an update on both on Saturday night.

"Raiders TE Brock Bowers, listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game due to his knee injury, is not expected to play vs. the Chiefs, per source. The Raiders’ bye is next week, and Bowers will have a good chance to return after the bye. Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee and toe injury, will work out pre-game to determine whether he can play against the Chiefs, per source."

While Bowers was always expected back after the Week 8 bye, Meyers' absence will only add to the speculation that he will be moved ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. The seventh-year wideout has been linked to several teams leading up to the deadline after he was unable to come to terms with Las Vegas on a new deal during the offseason.

Without two of their key offensive weapons, the Raiders will need young pieces such as Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. to step up and help Geno Smith in the passing game. Las Vegas also elevated Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad and he could be set to make his franchise debut.

The Raiders' remaining inactives were no surprise as Zamir White, Caleb Rogers, JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway rounded out the group. On Kansas City's side, they will be without starting left tackle Josh Simmons, while Kristian Fulton, Jared Wiley, Elijah Mitchell and Malik Herring are also inactive.