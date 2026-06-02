Latest news from Raiders OTAs means biggest storyline was much ado about nothing

It hasn't exactly been a quiet offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, but it has, by all accounts, been a successful and exciting one. The only thing dampening the mood in Las Vegas was the absence of veteran cornerback Taron Johnson during the offseason program and OTAs.

Fans became concerned about Johnson's status with the team after noticing that he wasn't being hyped up as much on social media as the other offseason additions, nor was he pictured in the team's photo galleries from various practices. It was later confirmed that he was holding out.

And while Raider Nation wasn't necessarily panicking, especially after Klint Kubiak assured fans that there was nothing to worry about, the Silver and Black have seemingly been a magnet for these kinds of storylines-gone-wrong in recent years. But that, thankfully, isn't the case this time.

Taron Johnson has apparently returned to Las Vegas Raiders OTAs

Johnson has seemingly made an appearance at OTAs in Las Vegas, as the Raiders posted pictures from their June 1 practice on their website. Pictured, not just one, but seven times, is Johnson, meaning this storyline was ultimately, as we thought, much ado about nothing.

Now, this saga isn't over. Johnson is still likely, and rightfully, wanting some guaranteed money from the team's brass before the 2026 NFL season gets underway. But it seems like the veteran nickel cornerback is willing to show up to the team facility at this juncture and take on a bit of risk.

While the fanbase understood why Johnson was absent, it still wasn't preferable. These are valuable reps for Johnson to be getting with a new defense, and his veteran leadership is invaluable for the Raiders' young secondary. Plus, Johnson is on a new team for the first time in his NFL career.

Maybe Johnson landed some more guarantees from the Silver and Black, and either a report or an announcement is forthcoming. Or perhaps the veteran decided that enough was enough and he needed to get in shape and show his face before the team breaks for the summer.

Either way, Johnson is a welcome addition back at OTAs in Las Vegas, and the Raiders made sure to let the fans know that he is in the building. Nakobe Dean's prolonged absence is another story, but at least one notable veteran has returned to practice.

Nothing to see here!