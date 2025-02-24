Latest NFL insider hints Raiders may be involved in Matthew Stafford bidding war

The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback if they even want to think about competing for a division title in the brutal AFC West, and no signal-caller out there would help them more than Los Angeles Rams standout Matthew Stafford.

After weeks of speculation linking Stafford to the Raiders and some extra fuel being thrown on that fire in recent weeks due to Tom Brady's front office influence, it would seem that new head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek are trying their best to prove things will be different under this regime.

However, Stafford has been linked to multiple teams in the last few weeks, including some up-and-coming squads who struggled last year and other fringe playoff groups looking for a boost. The latest rumors confirm that the Rams, who are reportedly seeking a first-round pick for Stafford, won't just hand him over to Vegas.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Raiders have some interest in making a trade for Stafford. The Giants, Browns, and Steelers have also checked in on the Super Bowl champion's availability, which could create a bidding way for his services.

Raiders could be in bidding way for Rams QB Matthew Stafford

With an older coach in the 73-year-old Carroll, it seems like the Raiders finally want to move out of the rebuilding stage. No quarterback on the market will solidify that notion quite like Stafford, who is still a Top 10 quarterback in the NFL and was one of the best in the entire NFC last year.

If Stafford wants to win immediately, however, Pittsburgh may present a better opportunity for him. The Raiders may have a financial advantage, however. Only the Patriots have more cap space than Las Vegas this offseason, which could be appealing to Stafford if this whole trade saga is simply paycheck-related.

In Vegas, Stafford would be coached by a Super Bowl winner in Carroll while working in Chip Kelly's up-tempo passing offense. Brock Bowers could be in for another tremendous season alongside Stafford, and the Raiders could focus most of their NFL Draft energy on drafting skill position weapons for him to play with.

While the Rams could just bring Stafford back and end this whole saga, the Raiders have the opportunity to make things very difficult for them. Landing Stafford would be the best way to announce that the Carroll-Spytek era is not going to be some of the same old nonsense.