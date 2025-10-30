Latest Patriots rumors just opened a door the Raiders can't ignore

The Las Vegas Raiders have somehow found themselves intertwined with the New England Patriots. Even though the franchises are now over two decades removed from the infamous Tuck Rule Game, fans could never have imagined that there would be so much overlap between the two.

Years ago, the Raiders even adopted the "Patriot Way" by hiring Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, who ultimately crashed and burned in Las Vegas. Legendary New England quarterback Tom Brady is also now a minority owner of the Silver and Black, which would have made a 2001 Raiders fan vomit.

But it goes the other way as well. This season, in particular, the Patriots' roster is littered with former Raiders like Robert Spillane, K'Lavon Chaisson, Mack Hollins, Austin Hooper, Ben Brown, and at one point, Thayer Munford Jr. and Marcus Epps.

Raiders should reunite Zamir White with Josh McDaniels by trading him to the Patriots

With McDaniels back in New England as the offensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel, this is not necessarily a surprise. But it may be advantageous for a Raiders team looking to offload a player like running back Zamir White, who was drafted by Las Vegas in 2022 under McDaniels and Ziegler.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss noted that New England was in the market for a running back and veteran edge rusher at the trade deadline. While we already discussed Aidan O'Connell as a potential Patriots trade option, White makes a ton of sense as well.

After a strong offseason under the new regime in Las Vegas, White didn't exactly impress during the preseason. He was still given a chance to play in the first few weeks of the regular season over Raheem Mostert, but he squandered his opportunity with poor or ineffective performances.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

Simply put, he has worn out his welcome with Raider Nation, and he could use a change of scenery after being a healthy scratch over the last few weeks. McDaniels was once a huge believer in White, as Las Vegas infamously refused to pay Josh Jacobs because he was waiting in the wings.

McDaniels clearly has some say with the Patriots, at least when it comes to the end of the roster, as Munford Jr., another former Raider drafted by McDaniels and Ziegler, was immediately brought to New England after being waived by Las Vegas.

With Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield already, it stands to reason that the Patriots won't try to make a splashy move at running back like trading for Derrick Henry or Breece Hall, so White makes sense from a cost and familiarity standpoint.

The Raiders wouldn't likely get anything more than a conditional 7th-round pick, but that would be well worth it for a player who hasn't been playing and clearly has no future in Las Vegas. This deal just makes too much sense, so hopefully, John Spytek picks up the phone and inquires.