Latest Raiders prediction could mean trouble for Geno Smith in 2025

Now's not the time to be worried about the Raiders. Things are going great – Pete Carroll's going to fix the secondary, Geno Smith's going to fix the passing game, and Ashton Jeanty's going to sell approximately 10 billion jerseys this year. The vibes are great, which is saying something for a team that employs Chip Kelly.

But as you know, the internet loves nothing more than stomping all over our happiness. That's kinda its whole schtick. The latest example? A fun Bleacher Report article that goes team-by-team across the NFL and tries to find someone on every roster who they think will be a huge bust in 2025. Get excited for football season!!

They did, unfortunately, find someone on the Raiders – and their pick could have a not-insignificant impact on Geno Smith and the rest of the offense this season.

Bleacher Report is just as worried about the Raiders' offensive line as you are

B/R's pick: G Alex Cappa

"The Las Vegas Raiders are set to lean on new quarterback Geno Smith and rookie first-round running back Ashton Jeanty in 2025. Both players will need a reliable offensive line to succeed, however, and free-agent addition Alex Cappa looms as a potential weak link along that line. Cappa's two-year, $11 million contract isn't egregious, but he's still likely to underwhelm more than a few Raiders fans this season. Though it's worth noting that he was on a bad Bengals offensive line last season, Cappa was ranked just 111th overall among guards by Pro Football Focus. It won't be a total surprise to see Cappa backing up rookie third-round pick Caleb Rogers by midseason."

I know it sounds bad at first read, but if Cappa loses his job to a third round pick by the middle of the season, that probably means the Raiders found a rookie gem. There are certainly worse outcomes, especially considering the two-year, $11 million contract isn't anywhere close to the most egregious contract handed out this offseason. The Raiders' offensive line depth is pretty good, so it's not like they're relying on Cappa to turn things around for everyone.

Still, it's always a little nervy when you start thinking about how quickly plans can fall apart, simply because you can't pass block. Sounds like Caleb Rogers is the Raiders' one true hope, like I've said all along.