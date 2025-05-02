New general manager John Spytek has proven that he will do things a bit differently for the Las Vegas Raiders over the next several years.

Already this offseason, the first-time general manager got rid of half of the team's defensive starters and replaced them with much cheaper options. Spytek also accrued 11 picks during the 2025 NFL Draft, which was a masterful performance considering the number of holes that the Raiders' roster had before the event.

Throughout the draft, the team added players from all over the country and every walk of life. Some came from power programs like Tennessee or Boise State, and others came from FCS schools in the Great Plains like Montana State or North Dakota State.

Latest Raiders signing proves how far new regime will go for talent

When the draft concluded on Saturday afternoon, the team was not done building the roster. They added another 15 players as undrafted free agents and invited roughly 20 more players to their rookie minicamp.

On Wednesday, however, the Raiders made their most unique signing of all. ESPN's Laurie Horesh reported that Las Vegas was adding Laki Tasi, a defensive lineman from Brisbane, Australia, through the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP).

Tasi is a monstrous 6-foot-6 and 347 pounds and was playing rugby for Queensland Samoa before trying out for the IPP. His stature will be an obvious advantage, and he should have an aggressive playing style considering he has a rugby background. He also has elite length, as he boasts 34-inch arms and an 81 1/2-inch wingspan.

Because Tasi comes from the IPP, he provides a unique benefit. He will not officially count toward the Raiders' roster, which means the team can have 91 players during the offseason instead of 90, as well as 54 during the regular season instead of 53.

He can also expand the practice squad roster size by one for the next two years, as Las Vegas defensive end David Agoha had done before him. The addition of Tasi marked the end of Agoha's tenure, as the team waived him in a corresponding move.

The new regime in Las Vegas is leaving no stone unturned as they build this franchise, even if those pieces come from places far and wide. Football talent is all around the world, and the Raiders are taking advantage of it while also giving a unique young man an opportunity to chase his dream.