Latest Raiders trade deadline odds will make Jakobi Meyers even more frustrated

This situation isn't getting any better. The Las Vegas Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver wants to be traded, but the team has yet to grant his request. Jakobi Meyers wants out, but will the Raiders end up obliging?

Recently, we mentioned the fact that Meyers has maintained his wish to be traded after requesting as much a while back. Yet, he is still trying to do and say the right things amidst his desire to get his ticket punched.

"I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football," Meyers said. "I'm just focused on being where my feet are."

Jakobi Meyers looks more likely to stick with the Raiders by the NFL trade deadline than he does to get moved

Well, if ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen have anything to say about it, Meyers really might not be going anywhere. Fowler and Bowen recently gave Meyers about a 35 percent chance of getting moved.

"Meyers wanted a new deal before the season and didn't get one despite a trade request," wrote Fowler. "He appears poised for 2026 free agency. He leads the Raiders in targets (42) despite missing Week 7, and he is drawing interest at an ideal time for a Raiders team in transition. But there's no consensus leaguewide on exactly what Las Vegas will do."

The Raiders are a bit of a mystery on this front. Last year, they faced a similar ordeal with Davante Adams, who also wanted out. Funny enough, Adams appeared on the injury report and started to miss time just before he was dealt to the New York Jets.

We all know the story. Adams appeared to be healthy and played for the Jets upon arrival. This stoked some distrust among Raider Nation, and Meyers, now, could be headed toward a similar breakup.

Who is to say he'll go out there and play if he's feeling less than 100 percent? Heck, Meyers might even maintain the idea that he's less than 100 percent, even if he really could play, solely based on the idea that he wants a trade.

He might say the right things and reaffirm his plans to be a professional, but he's also got to play the game outside of the game. If he doesn't end up playing again, after the bye week, then we might know what's really going on behind the scenes.