Latest report indicates Raiders may find reasonable Pete Carroll exit ramp

The Las Vegas Raiders' revolving door at head coach and general manager was supposed to stop spinning after they hired Pete Carroll and John Spytek this offseason. Spytek has done a fine job in his first year as a chief decision-maker, but the veteran head coach has been a disaster.

Raider Nation was promised wins, and they have just two all season, and one since mid-October. They've been blown out in nine of their 14 games. They were promised competition, but the team keeps trotting out struggling players when their backups are clearly outperforming them.

Nothing has gone according to plan in Las Vegas, which has the franchise, unfortunately, ready to launch back into the head coaching wilderness this offseason. Carroll has worn out his welcome, and the team has to make a change. But that is easier said than done.

Pete Carroll could save face and "retire" while striking financial deal

Owner Mark Davis has a penchant for firing coaches before their contracts are up, which means that he has been on the books paying people who haven't been leading the Raiders. But that should all be in the rearview now, and after selling off minority shares, this billionaire should be flush with cash.

On Sunday evening, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio detailed the current situation in Las Vegas and how Carroll and the team are like oil and water. His report does indicate, however, that some believe that the Raiders may be able to find a reasonable exit ramp for this head coaching mistake.

"Something has to change. But will it?" Florio questioned. "Coach Pete Carroll shouldn’t want to stay. The Raiders shouldn’t want him to stay. Current speculation, per a league source, centers on some sort of a negotiated resolution, pursuant to which Carroll “retires” and gets a portion of what he’s owed. (The Raiders, we’re told, will be financially off the hook as to former coach Antonio Pierce, since he signed only a two-year deal when he got the job in 2024.)"

Carroll's pseudo-retirement would clearly be the best way for Las Vegas to handle things. Not only would the legendary coach get to save some face, but if Davis is worried at all about the financial component, it would ease that concern. Firing a coach is much different from said coach leaving.

With Pierce off the books, there is a bit more wiggle room. But fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is now on them, to the tune of $12 million over the next two years, no less. So, Davis probably isn't keen on paying the full amount for Carroll's remaining two years on his contract with a new coach looming.

This would be a great resolution. If the Raiders fired Carroll, he'd effectively leave the NFL in disgrace. If Las Vegas and he "parted ways," fans would see right through that. But Carroll's retirement would ease things socially and financially, while getting him out of the building, which is most important.