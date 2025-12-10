Latest reports suggest Geno Smith won't return for Raiders this week

The Las Vegas Raiders have trotted out Geno Smith as the starting quarterback for all 13 games so far in the 2025 NFL season. Despite a 2-11 record and playoff hopes having evaporated months ago, Las Vegas has stuck with its 35-year-old quarterback through thick and thin.

However, Smith went down with two separate injuries during Week 14's game against the Denver Broncos. Not only did he miss time with a cut on his throwing hand, but once Smith returned, he hurt his throwing shoulder badly enough to sideline him for the remainder of the contest.

Although backup Kenny Pickett filled in admirably for Smith, leading the Raiders to 10 fourth-quarter points, head coach Pete Carroll still made it clear that he would start Smith if he was healthy. This is despite having two solid young quarterbacks and the season completely over for Las Vegas.

Geno Smith reportedly unlikely to play for Raiders vs. Eagles

Well, the decision may be out of Carroll's hands. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Smith won't practice on Wednesday and he is unlikely to start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, clearing the way for Pickett to start against his old team.

During Wednesday's media availability, Carroll did note that Smith wouldn't practice that day, but that he is going through all the necessary treatment and the team was taking it day by day. Carroll said he has confidence in Pickett and also said that Aidan O'Connell would be available and ready to go.

Of course, Smith has played through countless ailments this season already, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the tide turn and the veteran quarterback suit up on Sunday. But it would behoove the Raiders much more to see either Pickett or O'Connell get meaningful reps under center.

While Raider Nation has begged for a change at quarterback since the end of September or early October, a good portion of the fan base is now in the camp of losing out and getting the top pick in next April's draft. Smith had been accomplishing that, but now, it appears he'll be out in Week 15.

As weird as it may sound, Las Vegas' slew of backup quarterbacks may give the team a better chance of winning. If Pickett can play as he did in the final period last week, this Raiders offense may look completely different.

Plus, it's harder to scout a different quarterback on a short week for the Eagles. Yes, they know Pickett well from his time in the building last year, but they are game planning based on only a handful of snaps in his Las Vegas career, which could add a nice element of surprise for the Raiders' offense.

Ultimately, fans will have to see how practice pans out this week, as Carroll said on Wednesday that if Smith is healthy, he will throw him out there at quarterback. But Pickett or O'Connell starting would be the first exciting thing to happen for Raider Nation in a while, even if it risks the team's draft position.