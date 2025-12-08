Raiders' Pete Carroll had high praise for Kenny Pickett (but it won't matter)

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-11 with just four games remaining in the 2025 NFL season. The time to bench key players and try to right the ship was long ago, but head coach Pete Carroll has not been able to help himself from giving his former Seattle Seahawks players an extended leash.

Geno Smith is the foremost example of that, as the Raiders' starting quarterback has been responsible for much of the offense's woes. There was never a chance that he'd be sat, however, as Smith is even a step above the other former Seahawks, as Carroll's clear favorite player on the team.

It would take an injury for Smith to be sidelined, and even then, the veteran has toughed through several ailments so as not to open the window for backup Kenny Pickett. But in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos, Smith was too hurt to re-enter the game, so Pickett got some extended run.

Pete Carroll would still start Geno Smith despite Kenny Pickett praise

Las Vegas' backup made the most of his opportunity, as he completed 8-of-11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter while also adding a six-yard scramble. He also led the Raiders to 10 points in the final period after they scored just seven in the first three quarters.

Following the game, Carroll spoke to the media about the job that Pickett did. The veteran head coach went on and on about the team's backup quarterback, heaping praise on both his Sunday performance and the way he has approached things this season.

"He's active. He's quick. He's really athletic. He's a good thinker. He's a really clearly competitive guy that gets situational football and knows what's going on. ... I see nothing but positive stuff and his mentality, I'm coaching the hell out of him because I want him to be ready if the opportunity pops," Carroll said. "He's got enough stuff to him, his athleticism, I keep reminding him, 'You can use your legs and run,' because he's really quick and he can explode and get into the secondary and make things happen. ... I'm really positive about him. I love that he's on our team, and I'm really seeing his attitude being exactly where it needs to be to be ready for the (opportunity) when it happens. He came through today in marvelous fashion. The couple of throws, the touchdown pass was exquisite."

Carroll is exactly right in his assessment of Pickett. Although he has his limitations as a player, which he showcased as the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers for several years, he was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for a reason, and he played very well on Sunday.

However, just after these comments, a reporter asked Carroll if he would consider playing Pickett next week or for the rest of the year, especially considering the fact that Smith is now banged up and the Raiders' season has long been lost. Carroll's response will aggravate the fan base.

"I'm going to do what I think is the right thing to do, and if Geno can play, that's my thought," Carroll said. "I know Kenny can play, and our players understood it too, that Kenny did a good job, and they recognized that in the locker room after the game. But I'm rooting for Geno to get back out there and see how he does."

Obviously, Carroll is right to root for Smith's health and hope that he can play. But Las Vegas is 2-11. Clearly, Smith isn't getting the job done, and if Carroll is truly the "win now" coach that he claims to be, a change should at least be made now, even though it should have occurred a good while ago.

Smith has proven that he will play through injuries, and Carroll has proven that he will blindly have allegiance to his former quarterback from Seattle. Pickett's strong effort will likely be for naught, as if Smith can even walk, Carroll will trot him back out there in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.