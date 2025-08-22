Latest wide receiver trade idea wouldn't solve any of the Raiders' actual problems

The Las Vegas Raiders fielded one of the worst offenses in 2024 under Luke Getsy and Antonio Pierce. There figures to be a massive improvement on that side of the ball, however, following the offseason additions of quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

The starting offensive line has also shown promise throughout training camp and in the preseason despite question marks surrounding the unit. Meanwhile, there are plenty of unknowns among the wide receiver group outside of Jakobi Meyers, who has steadily produced since arriving in Las Vegas.

Young wide receivers Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech figure to get most of the playing time alongside Meyers. A recent report suggested that the Raiders should trade one of those players to acquire a wide receiver who had a career year in 2024.

Raiders advised to trade for 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings had a breakout campaign last season for the San Francisco 49ers as he set career-highs across the board. The seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft appeared in 15 games, recording 975 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 77 receptions.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay suggested that the Raiders should swing a deal for Jennings, sending Tucker and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to San Francisco.

"The 49ers benefited from an unexpected breakout performance from Jauan Jennings last year. The 28-year-old receiver is now unhappy with his contract and holding out in hopes of receiving a raise. If San Francisco isn't willing to meet his demands, it could be forced to trade the veteran in order to avoid the messy holdout spilling into the regular season," Kay wrote. "If he does become available, a team like the Raiders could quickly come calling. Las Vegas is gearing up to make a run in the AFC West, but needs to find more receiving talent to compete with the high-scoring offenses in the division. Adding Jennings in exchange for a late pick in the 2026 draft and underperforming wideout Tre Tucker—who could thrive in head coach Kyle Shanahan's system—could push the Raiders over the edge."

RELATED: Pete Carroll acknowledged what Raiders fans already knew about Aidan O'Connell

While Jennings had a strong season in 2024, it is the only year of his career that he has recorded more than 416 receiving yards. Furthermore, he received 113 targets to produce those numbers in the absence of several of the 49ers' star pass-catchers.

This will not be the case in a Raiders offense that will be centered around Jeanty, Meyers and Brock Bowers. Plus, Jennings is 28 years old and looking for a new deal. Meyers, who has been far more consistent, is set to be a free agent after this season, and the Raiders would be wiser to invest in him.

Furthermore, Tucker has shown promise and could be on the verge of a breakout season in 2025. Las Vegas shouldn't give up on him for a player who averaged 26 receptions for 321 yards and 2.3 touchdowns over their first three seasons, who will also need to be paid.

If Las Vegas were to make a trade at this juncture in the offseason, it would either be a blockbuster deal for one of the league's top players or one at a position of need like cornerback, safety or backup quarterback. Jennings certainly does not fit this description, nor is he worth giving up Tucker for.

More Raiders news and analysis