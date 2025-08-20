Legendary Raider thinks team may axe a player fans assumed was safe

With a shift toward a run-oriented offense under head coach Pete Carroll, and with Chip Kelly calling the plays, the configuration of the Las Vegas Raiders' starting offensive line has been a conversation topic going back to OTAs. During training camp, however, the team made a major change.

Jordan Meredith, a guard by trade, seems to now be the starting center. Jackson Powers-Johnson, the assumed starting center heading into this year, has shifted to right guard. Most important is having the best five players out there, but after the preseason opener, Carroll stoked some concern about the situation.

"We got a long time. We’ve got a month before we start playing real games,” Carroll said. "And maybe we don't figure it out by the start of the season, and we're rotating in. It just needs to declare when it declares."

At this point, anything but Meredith at center, Powers-Johnson at right guard and Dylan Parham at left guard between offensive tackles Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze would be a surprise come Week 1. So it seems like things have already declared themselves, at least to Raider Nation.

Former Raiders star predicts a (theoretically) surprising roster cut

In a recent episode of the Locked on Raiders Squad Show podcast, former Raiders All-Pro offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy talked about the offensive line. He offered a potential roster cut that may be considered surprising to some people.

"I don’t think Alex Cappa makes the final roster. I think they find a way to get out of it, so I just want to throw that tidbit out there," Kennedy said. "I’m not waiting for him anymore. I’m not waiting for him to show up. And it’s no slight against him. If you’re hurt, you can’t do it. I certainly respect that. But we’re in a performance-based evaluation, and we do that. There’s a game that has to go on. The show must go on. We need people. We don’t need bodies to stand on the sidelines holding clipboards.”

Cappa has missed time recently due to a rib injury. That has effectively removed him from any competition with Powers-Johnson for the starting job at right guard, and earlier this month, Raider Nation Radio host JT "The Brick" said the quiet part out loud about injured players.

"That’s another big thing I know. Oh, I better bite my tongue. You better get out of the tub with this group,” JT said. "I have a feeling these guys, they’re not going to be very patient. Get back on the field as soon as you can.”

RELATED: This Raiders trade could quietly fix two problems with one swing

Fueled by his history with general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady from their time together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cappa was signed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

Last year with the Cincinnati Bengals, his overall Pro Football Focus grade ranked 71st among 77 qualifying guards. He has never been one of the Raiders' five best offensive linemen, and his being anointed the starting right guard initially was not meant to last.

Cutting Cappa would only clear $510,000 in cap space for 2025, with $4.5 million in dead money. However, the Raiders would clear a shade over $5 million in cap space for 2026, with only the prorated portion of his signing bonus, $1 million, left behind in dead money.

Behind the aforementioned five starters, the Raiders are light on experienced offensive linemen. With that in mind, Cappa has value that shouldn't be dismissed, but at the same time, the idea that he could be cut is not outlandish.

