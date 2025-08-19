This Raiders trade could quietly fix two problems with one swing

One big-name defender has dominated the trade rumors in recent weeks, leading up to the 2025 NFL season. Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is available, and teams seem to be lining up to put in their offers.

But while the rest of the league is in a frenzy over Hendrickson, the Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to make a sneaky move to solidify two positions on defense with just one player. Even better, it would barely cost them anything.

There's plenty of excitement around the Raiders at the moment. Pete Carroll has his team looking like one of the AFC's biggest sleepers after loading up his offense with stars. But the defense is a major cause for concern.

Raiders could make a sneaky trade to transform their defense

Las Vegas severely lacks depth at every level on defense. They're relying on unproven rookies and mediocre veterans to play significant roles on a team that could be fighting for a playoff spot. At linebacker, they're set to field a hodgepodge of veterans, most of whom failed to meet expectations at their previous stops. And on the edge, there's not much behind Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce.

But there's a trade the Raiders could make to solidify both of those positions for a low cost. Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Zaven Collins has already been displaced in the team's deep rotation at the position, and he could be available at the right price.

Collins is versatile, able to play on the edge or as an off-ball linebacker. He was drafted as a linebacker in the first round back in 2021, but since then, he's switched between the two positions based on the team's needs.

His best performances have come on the edge, where he uses his athleticism to create game-changing plays. Last season, Collins led the Cardinals in sacks with 5.5. But in a pinch, he could transition back to his former position at off-ball linebacker.

With Collins falling down Arizona's depth chart, it likely wouldn't take more than a late-round draft pick to pry him away. The Raiders have already shown that they're willing to make moves during the preseason, trading Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV.

Collins wouldn't come in and command a starting role immediately, but the Raiders wouldn't need him to. He could be a quality piece in the rotation at edge rusher and serve as depth at linebacker should one of the starters get injured. At his price, the Raiders should at least make a phone call.

