Lincoln Kennedy suggests drastic measures to fix Raiders' biggest issue

The Las Vegas Raiders have been awful to begin the 2025 NFL season. They'll head into their Week 8 bye with plenty to evaluate, as they sit at 2-5 and have been one of the league's worst teams on both sides of the ball.

While the defense has had moments where it looks competent, the offense has largely been a nightmare. They had their worst showing of the season in Week 7, as they were shutout by the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the worst performances in franchise history.

Geno Smith has been awful, as he is tied for the league lead in interceptions, and it is clear that the Raiders will be in the market for a new quarterback once again this offseason. Despite his struggles, Lincoln Kennedy believes that there is a more important position of need.

Lincoln Kennedy reveals what he would do to fix Raiders' biggest need

The Raiders' offensive line has not performed very well throughout the season. While the injury to Kolton Miller has certainly not helped, it is clear that several upgrades are needed across the unit in order to protect the quarterback and pave lanes for Ashton Jeanty.

Kennedy, who was a two-time All-Pro offensive tackle for the Silver and Black back in 2001 and 2002, revealed how he would fix the offensive line during the latest episode of the Locked on Raiders Squad Show. He also shared the lengths that he would go to fix the problem.

"I'm still of the mindset that this team needs to find an offensive line. If they have to trade their entire (expletive) draft class for an offensive line, please do," Kennedy said. "I am so tired of seeing a porous offensive line for the Raiders, especially the position that I represent at tackle. It is horrible. You've got to address this issue. It's long overdue. I don't care who you put back there at quarterback, running back. If you don't have an offensive line, you're not worth a (expletive)."

The three-time Pro Bowler also added that the offensive line is the foundation of the offense and the only way to truly build an elite unit is through the draft. While Las Vegas has certainly attempted to do that in recent seasons, something is preventing the unit from clicking.

While Miller has been a mainstay on the line since being drafted in 2018 and will return to that role once he is healthy, there is far less certainty elsewhere. DJ Glaze, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith have all taken a step back in 2025.

Las Vegas may have too many holes to patch up during the offseason, as its roster is filled with needs at virtually every position. It is no surprise that Kennedy believes that the team should start with the offensive line, as building through the trenches has proven to be a winning formula.