Longtime Raiders veteran may be nearing the end of his Las Vegas run

It feels like this has been said practically every offseason for the last two decades, but the Las Vegas Raiders have an incredible number of holes to fill this offseason, both on the roster and the coaching staff. Given the team's immense struggles, it is unlikely they can do it all in just a few short months.

However, the product on the field has been so hard to watch this season that wholesale changes are needed once again. It's becoming increasingly likely that head coach Pete Carroll won't be back, and that would set off a chain of events in its own right.

But the Raiders still need much more talent in all three phases of the game than they've been working with this season. Unfortunately, that may mean that the team needs to part ways with a longtime veteran, ending a run in Las Vegas that actually started in Oakland.

Daniel Carlson may be nearing the end of his Raiders tenure

Kicker Daniel Carlson just hasn't looked like himself this season. His production had been steadily declining since three straight elite seasons from 2020-2022, which included two appearances on the AP All-Pro Team.

This season, however, he's fallen off a bit of a cliff. In the aforementioned three-year stretch, he made 93.0% of his kicks, which included an 87.5% clip from 50+ yards. Over the last two seasons, he's made just 85.7% of his total kicks, and just 57.1% from over 50 yards.

During the 2025 NFL season, however, Carlson has only made 76.2% of his field goal attempts, and he's made just 3-of-6 kicks from 50 yards or further. His production had been dropping, but Carlson was still affectionately nicknamed "Cash Money" because he always came through in the clutch.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case this season, as he's missed several important kicks, including extra points. Carroll already brought in another kicker for the practice squad to compete with Carlson, so the pressure is already on.

Given that this is the final year of Carlson's contract, and he didn't receive an extension from the new regime this offseason like his specialist counterpart, punter A.J. Cole, Carlson may be nearing the end of his rope in Las Vegas.

Raider Nation will always love Carlson, as he provided so many triumphant moments and played a key role in so many of the team's wins over the year. He's also one of just four Oakland Raiders left on the roster in Las Vegas. He's also the only one without a contract that goes past the end of the season.

After eight years rocking the Silver and Black, Carlson may need to find a new home this offseason, which is bittersweet. But it may also be the right move for both sides, as weird as it may be to see someone else kick in Las Vegas.