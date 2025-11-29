This might be the final stretch for one Raiders veteran in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have a pivotal offseason ahead. Speculation remains rampant about the future of head coach Pete Carroll and whether he'll be one-and-done with the organization. But regardless, this franchise has to make the moves to get back on track.

It's been one massive underachievement after another. The Raiders were expected to progress this season, but aside from a few flashes, they've fallen by the wayside. Couple this with how unforgiving the AFC West is becoming, and it only raises the urgency to turn the tide.

Tough decisions must be made. The Raiders have a few decent pieces to build around, but nothing that would prevent those in power from implementing a drastic roster overhaul next spring. One of their biggest conundrums centers on the future of edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, who is out of contract and could be embarking on his final few games with the franchise.

Raiders and Malcom Koonce could go their separate ways this offseason

Koonce has been an up-and-down player throughout his five-year stint with the Raiders. The 2021 third-round pick was used sparingly over his first two seasons, but the decision to switch him to a more traditional defensive end paid off handsomely en route to eight sacks in 2023.

This positivity was swiftly followed by a demoralizing incident. Koonce suffered a season-ending knee injury before playing a snap in 2024. It was a devastating blow at the worst possible time. Still, the Raiders gave him another shot with a one-year, $11.04 million deal that included a $5.02 million signing bonus and $10.02 million in guaranteed money.

Giving him a new contract was a supreme vote of confidence. Koonce has managed to stay relatively healthy this season, but the explosiveness and burst seem to have regressed. He's a situational presence rather than a three-down starter, and his 48.6 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 108th out of 116 qualifying edge defenders.

The Raiders gave Koonce a shot to prove himself, and the former Buffalo college standout hasn't quite lived up to his billing. Giving him the same money on his next contract is absolutely out of the question. This looks like a good opportunity for both sides to go their separate ways, and a fresh start could be precisely what the player needs at this stage of his career.

Koonce has proven to be a good player. He'll get the chance to catch on elsewhere, but nothing will be guaranteed in terms of a starting spot, not after how things have gone this season.