Raiders' national media perception has never been worse than after Browns loss

The product on the field has been less than ideal for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2025 NFL season, and that is putting things mildly. The fan base and those who cover the team closely have not been ashamed to point this out, either.

However, the Raiders have largely receded into oblivion when it comes to the national media this year. Usually, the big names love to tear down the Silver and Black at any chance they get, and this season would be a prime opportunity. But the team has been so irrelevant that they've been largely ignored.

That changed on Sunday, however. After the 2-8 Cleveland Browns walked into Allegiant Stadium and beat down Las Vegas in Week 12, the national pundits were out in full force criticizing the team again, and the national perception of the Raiders may be at an all-time low.

Raiders are rightfully being dragged by the media after Browns loss

It started with former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky stating that "The Raiders tape is absolutely horrible," to which fellow ESPN reporter Darius Butler replied, "What's new?" Fans already knew this, as they watch their team every week. But it hurts to see it in writing.

Jordan Reid, also of ESPN, took to social media to plainly point out that "The Raiders are a very, very bad football team." Geoff Schwartz of SiriusXM Radio also stated that "The Raiders are bad, bad. Like, worse than the Titans." Despite being the Titans in Week 6, unfortunately, this may now be true.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also had this brutal one-liner during Las Vegas' game against Cleveland.

"Watching Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett crushing it in a game that's only relevant for draft position makes me feel bad for both of them." Albert Breer on Raiders-Browns game

That about sums it up for the Raiders. Not only are they bad, but they might be perceived as the worst team in the league at this juncture of the campaign, and media members are starting to re-question why Maxx Crosby stayed in Las Vegas.

The floodgates opened once again when the Raiders fired Chip Kelly after Sunday's game. NFL Network's Steve Wyche, a good friend of the fan base, wrote that it is "Hard to figure out what the plan is with the Raiders. Again."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tacked on by saying, "Something had to be done. Offense has been unwatchable." The Ringer's Lindsay Jones also added insult to injury, pointing out that "Pete Carroll has fired two of his three coordinators before Thanksgiving. Rock Bottom in Las Vegas?"

Well, just when Raider Nation thinks they have said and thought everything about their team that there is to say and think, those around the league come flying in with more haymakers about the state of the franchise.

Things were certainly bad under Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce, Dennis Allen, and even Art Shell. But this might be the worst that things have been for the Silver and Black, especially if the season concludes exactly how it's been going.