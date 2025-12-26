Louis Riddick's Dante Moore comments should help Raiders fans breathe easy

The Las Vegas Raiders are just 2-13 entering the final two games of the 2025 NFL season. While most would describe the campaign as a nightmare, there could be a silver lining for the franchise if they lose their final two games: the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Although two more losses would ensure the Raiders' worst record since the AFL-NFL merger, it would also give them the top overall pick for the first time since 2007. Of course, they will face the 2-13 New York Giants in Week 17, followed by the 6-9 Chris Oladokun-led Kansas City Chiefs in the finale.

If Las Vegas does finish the year 2-15, they would have their pick of any player. Many believe that Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza would be the choice, but Louis Riddick's comments on Dante Moore should make fans comfortable with whichever way the franchise leans.

Louis Riddick offers strong praise for Oregon QB Dante Moore

While the Raiders' path to the No. 1 overall pick is clear, it is anyone's guess what they will do if they select at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. It is unlikely, but possible, that they look to move the pick for a massive haul of draft capital to build out the rest of their roster before drafting a signal caller in 2027.

The most likely option, however, is that they would be choosing between Mendoza and Moore, the consensus top-two quarterbacks. Riddick recently had strong praise for the latter, which should put Raider Nation at ease, regardless of which young quarterback they set their sights on.

"If @oregonfootball QB Dante Moore enters the ‘26 draft, teams are going to LOVE him in the pre-draft process," Riddick wrote. "His command as a leader is second to none. His football IQ and emotional intelligence at an elite level. Beloved by his teammates. Could not have been more impressed by the person when talking with him this past week. And he is still just 20 years old."

RELATED: Raiders may be preparing a not-so-jolly holiday surprise for Geno Smith

That is something to write home about. Young, skilled and a leader is pretty much the recipe. Riddick is one of the most trusted voices in Raider Nation as a former player on the team, a longtime NFL executive and one of the only national analysts on ESPN who will stick up for the Silver and Black.

While Mendoza is the presumed favorite to be selected first overall, plenty could change between now and April. The two quarterbacks are both still alive in the College Football Playoff and could face one another in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl if they can lead their teams to victory on New Year's Day.

Furthermore, the pre-draft process will be Las Vegas' chance to truly evaluate each player and how they fit the organization's goals. Riddick, who played for the Raiders in 1998 and has over a decade of experience as a scout and director of player personnel, is among the most trusted voices in football.

Although it has long been assumed that Mendoza would be the first pick off the board, Raiders fans, if they trust Riddick's evaluation, should be thrilled if they can land either player as their signal caller of the future. This, hopefully, can make the final few weeks of the season a bit less stressful.