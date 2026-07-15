Making the biggest case for Raiders to trade or keep Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell has earned respect within the Las Vegas Raiders fanbase. In his first two seasons, he posted solid passing numbers despite constant turnover within the team's coaching staff. Yet the 27-year-old could be on the move because of a revamped quarterback room in Las Vegas.

This offseason, the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins to what is effectively a one-year, $11.3 million deal that's fully guaranteed, per Over the Cap. According to The Athletic's Sam Warren, Cousins took all the first-team reps during the spring. He appears to be the favorite to start in Week 1.

Warren also noted that No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza practiced mostly with the second- and third-team offenses as the Raiders gradually bring him along in his transition into the pros. This leaves a big question about what the Silver and Black do with O'Connell.

There is no plan for Aidan O'Connell to see the field in 2026 for the Las Vegas Raiders

During mandatory minicamp, O'Connell told reporters that he wants to be a starter in the NFL.

"Really, my goal is to find my way in the league and hopefully be a long-time starter. That's what I'm working for. It's what I'm trying to do. Who knows what'll happen? Who knows where it'll be? But that's the goal."

In contrast to O'Connell's desire to lead an offense, Warren painted a picture of the Raiders' quarterback plan that doesn't involve the fourth-year signal-caller under center. He is awkwardly in the middle, as O'Connell is neither the future nor the present.

"Mendoza will eventually replace Cousins and be given the reins as the franchise quarterback. The timing of his promotion is unclear, but the team hopes for a seamless transition between the veteran and the rookie when it does come, with no reps for O’Connell in between. O’Connell has stated that his goal is to 'hopefully be a long-time starter,' but if all goes accordingly for the Raiders, he’ll never start a game for the franchise again."

Case for Las Vegas Raiders to trade QB Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell's aspirations and the Raiders' quarterback plan aren't in alignment.

Cousins knows head coach Klint Kubiak's system from his 2021 Pro Bowl year with the Minnesota Vikings, and all signs point to him being the starter on opening day. The Raiders selected Mendoza with the first pick to be their potential long-term franchise quarterback.

O'Connell doesn't have a clear path to playing time. If he stays in Las Vegas, his future will be as Mendoza's backup. Of course, O'Connell would be a solid No. 2 on the depth chart, but that's not what he wants for his future. Both are important.

Keep in mind that O'Connell will be a free agent next offseason. So, he'll have a chance to pick his next destination, and he would likely choose one that will at least allow him to compete for the starting job.

The Raiders can get ahead of O'Connell's likely departure and trade him for the best offer, if one is available. The team doesn't have to make a move right away; it can wait until the trade deadline on November 10. By then, even if Cousins goes down with an injury, Mendoza should be ready to learn on the job.

With all that said, there's an argument to keep O'Connell on the roster throughout the 2026 season.

Case for Las Vegas Raiders to retain QB Aidan O'Connell

The last thing the Raiders want to do is thrust Mendoza into action before he's prepared or before the team is equipped to help him. The latter is key because a shaky offensive line can destroy a rookie quarterback's confidence.

Heading into training camp, the Raiders have both guard positions up for grabs. Right tackle DJ Glaze will also be trying to bounce back from an abysmal year; he allowed 10 sacks last season, per Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders don't have a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver, and their offensive line is still a work in progress. These aren't ideal conditions for a rookie quarterback.

Las Vegas may be willing to keep Mendoza on the sideline for the entirety of the 2026 term. If that's the case, the club would need to make sure it has a veteran backup option behind Cousins, who turns 38 in August.

Cousins opened the 2024 season as the Atlanta Falcons' starter and played 14 games before the team benched him in favor of Michael Penix Jr. He later revealed that shoulder and elbow injuries affected his performances that year.

O'Connell would be insurance for a 15th-year veteran who hasn't played through a full season since 2022.

Ultimately, Mendoza's development and the state of the Raiders' offensive line will factor into when the team makes a switch at quarterback, and if O'Connell is a bigger asset on the roster or on the trade block.

If the Raiders like what they see from Mendoza and the big men in the offensive trenches this summer, O'Connell could be expendable. Also, pay attention to what the coaching staff says publicly about the latter; it could be a ploy to raise his trade value.

On the other hand, the Raiders may need quarterback insurance if Mendoza is far from ready to see the field or if the offensive line needs much more time to build chemistry.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.