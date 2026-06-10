Aidan O'Connell's latest comments may mean Raiders need to pivot from ideal plan

What an offseason it has been for the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room. After adding a heralded veteran in Kirk Cousins, they selected Fernando Mendoza atop the 2026 NFL Draft. While those two remain key storylines, an unlikely third member of the room has recently gained a lot of attention.

Aidan O'Connell, whose job appeared to be on the line after the draft, has since rebounded in a major way. For a while there, he began to be undervalued by the fanbase, and now, things have exploded in the opposite direction. O'Connell is thought by some to be a trade candidate with value and suitors.

Some analysts, like NFL.com's Nick Shook, even think that he is the no-brainer long-term backup to Mendoza in Las Vegas. And head coach Klint Kubiak seemingly thinks that O'Connell could still challenge for the Raiders' starting job to kick off the 2026 NFL season.

Keeping O'Connell as a long-term backup may very well be an ideal route to take. But his recent comments indicate that the Silver and Black may need to pivot from that plan.

Aidan O'Connell's recent comments could mean he's not long for Las Vegas Raiders

O'Connell spoke with reporters following Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, and he was asked a myriad of questions about his journey and the other quarterbacks in the room. But he left this nugget for Raider Nation, which read as incredibly interesting.

"Really, my goal is to find my way in the league and hopefully be a long-time starter," O'Connell said. "That's what I'm working for. It's what I'm trying to do. Who knows what'll happen? Who knows where it'll be? But that's the goal."

Now, obviously, O'Connell is going to say this. What quarterback wouldn't feel this way? Certainly not one that any fan or organization wants to have on their team. But the fact that O'Connell has no issue broadcasting it means that it is at the forefront of his mind and something he is not shying away from.

Let's be honest: O'Connell is not going to be a long-time starter for the Raiders. If Kubiak and John Spytek liked what they saw on film from him, they wouldn't have added three quarterbacks to the room this offseason, including a former Pro Bowler and the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Raiders fans should really take note of O'Connell saying, "Who knows where it'll be?" Although he didn't outright say that it wouldn't be in Las Vegas, he must see the writing on the wall. In the final year of his rookie deal, he just needs to get through this season before hitting the open market.

Las Vegas could feasibly trade O'Connell before then, as the 2023 fourth-round pick doesn't have a no-trade clause and the Silver and Black may want some compensation for him before he wants in 2027 free agency and they get nothing in return.

Make no mistake, though: O'Connell may not be long for the Raiders if this is his mindset. Again, in an ideal world, he settles in as a long-term backup, or the Silver and Black get some compensation for him. But with his goals now plainly stated, Las Vegas may need to pivot if he wants a chance to start.