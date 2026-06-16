Maligned ex-Raiders RB Zamir White may get second chance to prove LV wrong

The Las Vegas Raiders' selection of running back Ashton Jeanty high in the 2025 NFL Draft was thought to be the quick fix this franchise needed to fix a half-decade of poor ground games. Missing on players like former Georgia standout and fourth-round pick Zamir White is part of the reason that quarterbacks of varying skill levels looked deplorable in silver and black.

The Raiders decided to get rid of White ahead of Klint Kubiak's debut season, and very few in the fanbase likely had a problem with that decision, given his middling production. That hasn't stopped many around the league, including those with a history of getting quality running back play out of unheralded sources, from giving him a shot to impress.

White's ongoing tour of workouts for prospective teams had landed him a shot to make the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' lack of depth could give White a chance to disappoint a second fanbase, as Dallas fans may soon find out that his athletic gifts don't translate to production.

Cowboys working out ex-Raiders running back Zamir White

White came to the Raiders as an interesting combination of size and speed, as he tipped the scales at just under 220 pounds while running the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds. However, he never managed to showcase the vision or elusiveness needed to be a genuinely difficult player to tackle at the professional level.

His best season came in 2023, when he ran for 451 and scored one of his two NFL touchdowns. However, those numbers might be the product of him taking up snaps on a bad Raiders team with no running back depth. That theory may have been confirmed after he returned to his past sparse usage in 2024.

The Cowboys may actually be a decent spot for White to latch on as he tries to get back on track. While Javonte Williams is the locked-in starter, White could compete with a pair of seldom-used second-year players in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah if Dallas decides to take the plunge.

White has the physical tools to be a success in the NFL, but it was never going to happen with a Raiders team that gave him next to nothing on the offensive line and drafted a replacement in Jeanty. Dallas gave Williams some much-needed juice last year, and White getting the same bump might make the Raiders wish they were a bit more patient.