Mark Davis' pick to replace Pete Carroll is now obvious after huge NFL firing

The Las Vegas Raiders were set to trudge into an underwhelming search for a head coach after firing Pete Carroll one season into his time with the team. Candidates like Vance Joseph had fans preparing for more disappointment in 2026.

But the Baltimore Ravens just flipped the coaching carousel on its head by firing John Harbaugh. The long-time head coach will instantly become one of the top names on the market, likely interviewing for multiple jobs.

If Mark Davis and Tom Brady move quickly, they could make the hire that might finally bring stability to a franchise that needs it desperately.

Raiders have an obvious hire to make after Ravens fire John Harbaugh

Since 2015, the Raiders have finished with seven wins or less in a season seven times. John Harbaugh has one such year in that time frame. He's been one of the most consistent coaches in the NFL over the last two decades, winning with multiple quarterbacks and coordinators.

While it's been 13 years since Harbaugh won a Super Bowl, he's been able to keep the Ravens in the hunt. This season was certainly a disappointment for Baltimore, but it's hard to pin all of the blame for that on the head coach. His firing came as a major surprise, and it's sure to cause a ripple effect throughout the NFL.

The Raiders brought in Carroll to bring some sense of professionalism and stability. The hire failed miserably, but the goal wasn't misplaced. Someone like Harbaugh could right the ship in Las Vegas without bringing hyper-specific preferences to the table as Carroll did. His background is primarily in special teams, and he operated as a "CEO" type of head coach.

Even better, Harbaugh would likely bring his assistants with him. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Zach Orr have both shown the ability to lead quality units. Monken has even received some head coach buzz in recent years. If the Raiders could hire Harbaugh and get his staff as a bonus, it would make this move a no-brainer.

Before this news, the Raiders were expected to conduct a thorough search, weighing the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate before landing on a sound decision. Now, that goes out the window. This has become a race to sign the clear top coach on the market, and the team that moves the fastest may win the prize. Let's hope that team is the Raiders.