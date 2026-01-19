Maxx Crosby's comments should put a halt to Raiders trade rumors (but they won't)

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, marking the first time they will kick off the draft since 2007, when they selected JaMarcus Russell. Fans are hopeful that the projected pick, Fernando Mendoza, who will also be the first quarterback the team has selected in the first round since Russell, will have far more success.

The leadership group also clearly understands the importance of getting a franchise quarterback, as they opted to place Brock Bowers, Jeremy Chinn, and Maxx Crosby on injured reserve ahead of the final two games of the season. The latter did not take that news well, as he reportedly stormed out of the building when informed and did not return until three days later, missing Las Vegas' Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants.

After returning, Crosby was present throughout the week and, ultimately, was back on the sideline in Week 18. His return did not stop trade rumors from kicking up and spreading like wildfire, leading many to question his future with the franchise. The five-time All-Pro, however, has continued to repeat that he wants to spend his entire career with the Raiders.

Raiders fans should not be worried about potentially moving Maxx Crosby

Crosby has been the heart and soul of the Raiders' defense seemingly since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. While he has not been surrounded with much talent, often leading to opponents double-teaming him, he has continued to produce at an elite level and remained one of the top edge rushers, both against the run and pass, in all of football.

The five-time Pro Bowler revealed that he wants to spend his entire career with one team.

"I want to retire a Raider. There's no question about that. I love being a Raider. I feel like it's who I was born to be on. I feel like it fits exactly who I am. Mark (Davis) and the whole front office guys, I got a ton of love for them. Recently, he was a little upset with me about the whole deal that went down, but at the end of the day, that's any relationship. It's not going to be perfect, smooth sailing. (Winning is) all that matters to me, and I want (Mark) to win. That's the thing. I'm not coming from a selfish perspective where it's like, 'No, I don't give a (expletive), I'm going to get my money regardless'. It's not that. I want to win here, and I want him to win and have success."

Crosby certainly has the sound of someone who plans to spend his entire career in Silver and Black. While his desire to do so should put an end to trade rumors, it is unlikely that they will, as he is a great player on a team that is coming off a terrible season.

The more positive outlook for Raiders fans is that the front office is in a position to truly build the roster this offseason. Las Vegas is projected to have ten draft picks, including the aforementioned No. 1 pick. They will also have plenty of cap space to add multiple impact free agents this offseason.

If the front office can hit a home run with their coaching hire and in free agency, with Mendoza also turning out to be the player that many expect him to be, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the franchise quickly turn things around.

Having Crosby, who has embodied being a Raider, on the roster when the tide finally does turn, would only make that success even sweeter, as nobody deserves to win more than the two-time All-Pro.