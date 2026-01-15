Raiders should not entertain latest Maxx Crosby trade prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders have not been able to consistently put together a strong defense for well over 20 years. In fact, since reaching the Super Bowl in 2002, they have ranked in the top half of the league in scoring defense just once, finishing ninth in 2003.

In every other season of Maxx Crosby's seven-year career, the franchise has ranked 24th or lower in scoring defense. While those numbers are not ideal for any team looking to compete, the Raiders have struggled to put talent around the five-time Pro Bowler.

Consider this: 2021, when Denzel Perryman made the Pro Bowl, was the only time that Crosby has played with another Pro Bowler or All-Pro on his side of the ball. As Raiders fans prepare for an offseason filled with trade rumors surrounding their superstar pass rusher, the latest prediction is not one that the front office should entertain.

The Raiders front office should not entertain this Maxx Crosby trade package

Crosby has often been the lone weapon that Las Vegas has had on defense. He has also found himself in trade rumors for several seasons due to the organization's inability to properly build around him across multiple different regimes.

That chatter will likely be louder than ever this offseason, as he was not happy with the team's decision to place him on injured reserve ahead of the final two games of the season. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine predicted that the Raiders will ship the two-time All-Pro to the Washington Commanders for the seventh and 145th overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as a first-rounder in 2027.

"It's going to take a contender who can afford to absorb Crosby's contract while enticing the Raiders with picks. The Commanders fit the bill. They have around $89.8 million in cap space and the potential to have a huge bounce-back season with a healthy Jayden Daniels next season. Washington's struggles this season gives them the advantage of a top-10 pick to offer to Vegas. Dan Quinn would get the marquee pass-rusher he needs to improve the Commanders defense and the Raiders would be able to potentially add a quarterback at No. 1 and a foundational defensive prospect at No. 7."

The Commanders' package would certainly be one of the most enticing offers that Las Vegas could receive for Crosby. While Ballentine is correct that two top-ten picks would be great for a franchise that is rebuilding, trading the heart and soul of the roster would serve the opposite purpose.

Draft picks do not always pan out, and the Raiders simply lack the defensive talent to make up for losing Crosby. Additionally, Washington figures to re-enter contention next season, which would diminish the value of the 2027 first-round pick.

Instead, general manager John Spytek's focus should be on surrounding Crosby with talent. While Las Vegas has plenty of needs to address this offseason, they also have plenty of draft capital and cap space to do exactly that.

Despite his frustrations with the franchise's decision to prioritize his rehab over playing in the final two games, Crosby has not requested a trade. The Raiders are finally in a position to build a strong roster around a player who has remained loyal to the organization despite constant turnover. They should do exactly that rather than looking to tear things down during a pivotal offseason.