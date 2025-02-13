Maxx Crosby has a surprising reaction to possibility of Aaron Rodgers joining Raiders

Now that all the annoying football games are out of the way, we can really dive into the stuff that makes the NFL such an entertainment juggernaut: player podcasts. Every single player in the league has one now, and they're all uniquely interesting and funny! What I love most about them is how different they are from non-player podcasts.

Maxx Crosby's no stranger to the podcast game, and has been the host of more than one in recent years. And before you click out of a 400-word blog about a four-word podcast response, let me reassure you that sticking around for the end is kinda worth it. You've probably already seen this on every other 400-word blog that you've read this week, but if you haven't, again, I think it's worth it. That's because Maxx Crosby was asked about the idea of Aaron Rodgers ending his career in Las Vegas, and [*puts on best Internet Headline voice*] his answer will surprise you!

Maxx Crosby seems surprisingly open to having Aaron Rodgers join the Raiders

"I wouldn't be mad," Crosby said on his podcast, The Rush With Maxx Crosby.

To be entirely honest, it's about as interesting as a four-word response gets. A big part of Crosby's current standing with the team revolves around the fact that the Raiders, you know, don't win games. Crosby's still in his prime, but not winning in the NFL wears guys down fast; it's not a coincidence that another lost season in Las Vegas was followed by some of the strongest trade rumors of Crosby's career so far.

And I'm sure some of this is just a cordial non-answer from one NFL great to another, but it's fascinating that Crosby would entertain the idea of the Raiders making one of the more short-sighted quarterback moves possible this offseason. Rodgers is still Rodgers at times, but he's 41 years old and certainly looked it at times last year. He ended the season playing well – and Pete Carroll talked about how the Raiders weren't going to draw out a lengthy rebuild – but I can't imagine the Aaron Rodgers Raiders making a ton of noise. I'm not sure anyone can imagine that.

This is probably nothing, but nothing is nothing during Player Podcast SZN. This is why the NFL is king.