Raiders' full coaching staff proves how much control Pete Carroll already has

If you can believe it, Pete Carroll isn't the only one with that last name on his coaching staff. Carroll, who's in the first year of his coaching tenure with the Raiders, has spent the last few weeks building a coaching staff to his liking as the Raiders try and figure out how in the world they're going to compete in the AFC West.

And, in the most NFL Coach way possible, that staff includes more than one Carroll. In fact, it includes more than two Carrolls. The team announced the full coaching staff earlier this week, and it seems like the Carroll Vegas era is going to be a family affair.

Pete Carroll's first Raiders coaching staff includes two (2) of his sons

According to the team, both of Carroll's sons are staffed into prominent roles within the Raiders' offensive coaching group. Brennan will serve as a run game coordinator/offensive line coach, while Nate will help as an assistant quarterback coach. Outside of Chip Kelly coming to the Raiders as their offensive coordinator, Carroll's two sons joining the staff is probably the most notable part of the announcment.

Which is to say: there's nothing all that notable about this announcement. I'm pretty sure the 'N' in NFL stands for nepotism, and it's not like Carroll is anywhere close to the first coach to bring his sons on board. Bill Belichick's been doing it for 20 years, and that went okay for him. I imagine it's very frustrating for anyone else who wanted to be the assistant quarterback coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but that's the way it goes when you're up against *Pete Carroll's* kids. If it makes you feel better, they've both had plenty of other stops along the way in their coaching career. Oh, that doesn't make you feel better at all? Well I tried.