The Las Vegas Raiders have been fortunate enough in recent seasons to have one of the best defensive players in the league on their team.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been a do-it-all player for the Silver and Black since being drafted in 2019. Unless he is forced to sit out with a major injury, he is going to be on the field, and he is going to play every play.

Crosby has made quite an impact for the Raiders, and he has gained notoriety throughout the league. However, for as much fame and fortune as he has, a Defensive Player of the Year Award still eludes him.

Maxx Crosby is facing a 2025 schedule gauntlet that could define his DPOY case

Fortunately, Las Vegas plays a schedule this year that could define his player of the year case. The Raiders will face a gauntlet of great quarterbacks, and if Crosby can wreak havoc among the best in the league, then he should finally get over the hump and be honored with the award.

Outside of playing Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix twice this year again, Crosby and the Raiders' defense will take on Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, CJ Stroud, Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye and Cam Ward.

This may sound like a nightmare lineup for the Las Vegas defense, but it provides Crosby with an incredibly unique opportunity. Sacking several of these highly regarded quarterbacks may make voters view him more favorably, especially if he can take down mobile players like Hurts, Daniels and Maye.

RELATED: NFL may have handed Ashton Jeanty a golden runway to Rookie of the Year

Crosby has been close to winning the award before, as he finished in sixth and fourth place in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He was also the runner-up for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019.

Some would say that he has been robbed on multiple occassions, as in 2023 he led the league in tackles for loss and also contributed 14.5 sacks.

After signing a record-breaking contract extension this offseason, it is time for Crosby to firmly cement himself among the greatest in the league. By doing so, he would establish himself as one of the best defenders in the illustrious history of the Raiders' organization.