The Las Vegas Raiders defied conventional wisdom in the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.

Most would argue that running backs are a dime a dozen these days, but Jeanty is a generational player who broke records at the college level. He narrowly lost the Heisman Trophy race last year but is still considered the best prospect at the position in recent memory.

Jeanty is also joining an incredible situation, as the Raiders needed a massive upgrade in the backfield. Last year, the team had by far the worst rushing attack in the league, but with head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, their fate should change.

NFL may have handed Ashton Jeanty a golden runway to Rookie of the Year

Not only is the Raiders' offense massively improved from last season, but they have a relatively easy slate of games to begin the year. The first six weeks should be a chance to showcase those improvements, especially against a series of poor run defenses.

Las Vegas will face the Patriots, Chargers, Commanders, Bears, Colts and Titans to start the season, and only one of those defenses ranked in the top half against the run last year. The Chargers were ranked No. 14 in terms of rushing yards allowed, and the Patriots were the next best at No. 23.

This means that in the first six weeks, Jeanty and the Raiders will take on five of the worst 10 run defenses in the league from last year. If Jeanty can get off to a hot start, he'll have an early advantage in the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award race.

His biggest competitor for the award will likely be Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Fortunately, Ward has a brutal start to the year ahead of him.

Ward will take on the Broncos' defense in Week 1, as well as the Rams and Texans in the first quarter of the schedule. All of these teams made the playoffs last year and have strong defenses to quell his odds.

Getting off to a hot start will not only help the team win, but it will boost Jeanty's confidence, as well as the narrative surrounding him winning this coveted award. The Raiders' schedule is conducive to such a start, so it'll be on the people in the locker room to actually get it done.